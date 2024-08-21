Watch Now
Flores addresses Tua’s coaching criticism
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Brian Flores’ comments and outline how head coaches have to be tough to a certain degree.
Simms eyes Nabers, Thomas Jr. in rookie WR markets
With odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into which rookie pass catchers are among the favorites to lead their draft class in receiving yards.
Projecting Robinson’s role in Cardinals’ defense
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the potential of Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive linemen Darius Robinson, breaking down his physical skillset and the role he might play in the NFL.
Nabers will be the ‘go-to guy’ for the Giants
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain why Malik Nabers is the "most versatile and explosive" receiver on the New York Giants, making him the No. 1 target for Daniel Jones heading into the season.
Brady: NFL is dumbing the game down for rookie QBs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms describe why they feel the game has just changed, rather then been “dumbed down,” from when Tom Brady played.
McCarthy won’t rule out Dak calling plays vs. Rams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline the potential benefits for the QB to have a go at play calling during the preseason finale.
Word Association: Rookie pass catchers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick a few words to best describe Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers, Brian Thomas Jr. and Xavier Worthy.
Evaluating concern level of Steelers offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the struggles of Pittsburgh's offense after two weeks of preseason play and explain why it's important to get some confidence and momentum going.
Flores handles ‘terrible person’ remark with grace
While acknowledging there likely is blame on both sides of the situation, Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend Brian Flores for addressing the issue head on and how personal remarks crossed the line.
Will Rodgers physically hold up for entire season?
With Aaron Rodgers coming off a torn Achilles, Mike Florio and Chris Simms question if the QB is capable of staying healthy for the year and how his play could shift accordingly.
Rodgers wants Wilson’s leadership role to expand
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the power Aaron Rodgers has with what he says and how Garrett Wilson can really set the tone.
NYJ older players enjoy ‘callus’ of training camp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Aaron Rodgers’ remarks about a tough training camp and outline why this is it for Robert Saleh.