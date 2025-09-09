 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McCarthy showed leadership intangibles in comeback

September 9, 2025 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty explain why a QB must bring accountability, inspiration and emotion and how J.J. McCarthy never wavered amid adversity.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_bearslions_250909.jpg
01:44
Lions and Bears total is high, target the under
nbc_roto_jaguarsbengals_250909.jpg
01:32
Can Jags catch Bengals in early-season lull?
nbc_roto_nfcnorthchamps_250909.jpg
01:50
‘Exercise patience’ with NFC north futures bets
nbc_roto_jetsbills_250909.jpg
02:10
Can Fields keep it going vs. Bills defense?
nbc_roto_ninerssaints_250909.jpg
02:07
Target McCaffrey versus Saints with SF injuries
nbc_pft_bellichickpatsbeef_250909.jpg
08:55
Florio: Belichick ‘acts like 5-year-old’ with ban
nbc_pft_speedycwilliams_250909.jpg
04:58
Williams’ speed will be a ‘weapon’ for Johnson
nbc_pft_wk1winners_250909.jpg
04:28
PFT Draft: Week 1 winners
nbc_pft_carternews_250909.jpg
01:04
Suspension ‘still on the table’ for Carter
nbc_pft_hurtniners_250909.jpg
03:37
At some point ‘injury bug’ is more than ‘bad luck’
nbc_pft_giantssched_250909.jpg
04:05
Florio: Giants ‘not good enough’ for 2025 schedule
nbc_pft_dolphins_250909.jpg
09:20
McDaniel is moving towards hot seat quickly
nbc_pft_dart_250909.jpg
12:52
Examining when Giants could turn to Dart at QB
nbc_pft_exciting1stweek_250909.jpg
08:18
Thrilling Week 1 wraps with epic comeback
nbc_pft_koconjj_250909.jpg
06:35
Areas of concern for Vikings despite comeback win
nbc_pft_bearswentwrong_250909.jpg
12:55
Johnson makes critical late game management error
nbc_pft_jeffersonhappy_250909.jpg
03:47
Vikings’ pure emotion, positive energy are evident
nbc_roto_rodgers_250908.jpg
01:28
Rodgers can be a top 15 to top 18 QB in fantasy
nbc_bte_seahawkssteelers_250908.jpg
01:58
Rodgers could be in for a ‘long day’ vs. Seattle
nbc_bte_ramstitans_250908.jpg
01:45
‘Hammer the under’ on Rams vs. Titans in Week 2
nbc_bte_brownsravens_250908.jpg
01:41
Are the Browns a sneaky pick against the Ravens?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250908.jpg
02:12
Last call bets for Vikings-Bears on MNF Week 1
nbc_berry_sundayscaries_250908.jpg
46
Collins giving FFHH the Sunday Scaries Week 1
nbc_berry_weekendwarriors_250908.jpg
03:51
Egbuka, Harrison Jr. lead Week 1 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_dolphinscoltsrecap_250908.jpg
08:52
Will Dolphins be torn down; Jones top 12 QB?
nbc_berry_49ers_250908.jpg
03:47
It may be time to sell high on McCaffrey
nbc_ffhh_steelersjetsrecap_250908.jpg
08:18
Is Rodgers’ 4 passing TDs news or noise?
nbc_berry_lionspackers_250908(1).jpg
06:34
Lack of run game is concerning for Lions
nbc_ffhh_snfreacp_250908.jpg
07:21
Is Coleman a viable flex; Panic on Andrews?
nbc_berry_bengals_250908(1).jpg
05:08
Bengals sputter again Week 1; CLE options emerge

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_montopplaysv2_250909.jpg
02:21
Highlights: Dream stay hot, blow out Sun
nbc_smx_t24ryanvdeegan_250909.jpg
09:58
Could prime Villopoto take down Deegan?
nbc_smx_t24raindelay_250909.jpg
10:46
Weather causes cancellations at zMax Dragway
deegan.jpg
05:46
Did Deegan deserve a red flag jump penalty?
ajanat.jpg
14:48
Wilson makes time for fans amid Aces playoff push
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
03:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
ben_james.jpg
06:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
foh_rd_1.jpg
09:36
HLs: Men’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_wnba_reesesuspension_250908.jpg
17:21
Reese suspended after publicly criticizing Sky
nbc_roto_worthy_250908.jpg
01:32
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_nas_bristolplayoffspromo_250908.jpg
30
Four drivers face playoff elimination at Bristol
nbc_golf_gt_malbierecap_250908.jpg
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
nbc_dps_nflweek1recapv2_250908.jpg
14:17
NFL Week 1: Bills comeback, Jones performance
kittle.jpg
01:27
Navigating around 49ers Week 1 injuries in fantasy
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
01:27
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250908.jpg
09:15
Stud Budz star in Vogue photoshoot
nbc_wnba_clarkupdate_250908.jpg
09:36
Clark out for season as Fever clinch playoffs
nbc_roto_ryanw_250908.jpg
01:25
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL
nbc_roto_danp_250908.jpg
01:23
Who will Cubs turn to amid Palencia’s injury?
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_bte_giantscowboys_250908.jpg
02:15
‘Electric’ Cowboys defense can keep Giants at bay
micah.jpg
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
nbc_bte_eagleschiefs_250908.jpg
02:07
Chiefs have skill position issues versus Eagles
nbc_bte_commanderspackers_250908.jpg
02:03
Commanders have best QB in matchup with Packers
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250908.jpg
04:57
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats
nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
04:28
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1