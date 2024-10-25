 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Why aren't facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?

October 25, 2024 10:19 AM
After a missed one against Sam Darnold on Thursday, Mike Florio says it's bad for football that facemask no-calls aren't reviewable. Florio and Rodney Harrison also debate whether referees should address media postgame.
Up Next
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
5:03
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
5:52
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramsvikings_241025.jpg
13:54
Rams continue upward trajectory by beating Vikings
Now Playing
niners_thumb.jpg
3:13
49ers can capitalize on vulnerable Cowboys on SNF
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dhop_241025.jpg
6:02
Hopkins a ‘home run’ addition for Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jerodmayo_241025.jpg
2:24
Mayo calling players ‘soft’ sends team bad message
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
2:16
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
Now Playing
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
3:47
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
Now Playing
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
2:51
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_csu_cowboys49ers_241024.jpg
2:40
NFL Week 8 preview: Cowboys vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_novslac_241024.jpg
2:01
NFL Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_atlvstb_241024.jpg
2:58
NFL Week 8 preview: Falcons vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing