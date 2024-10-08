Watch Now
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
PFT examines the delicate line the NFL walks when it comes to player safety — particularly quarterbacks — as it tries to keep the best players on the field while also protecting them during gameplay.
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty agree that the No. 1 thing the Browns can do to possibly turn their season around is admit defeat with Deshaun Watson and make a change at quarterback.
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
Mike Florio wonders what role -- if any -- Aaron Rodgers played in the New York Jets' firing of Robert Saleh.
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson
Mike Florio says that the New York Jets' dysfunction, most recently on display with the team's decision to fire Robert Saleh, starts with their owner Woody Johnson.
Gauging fallout from Jets firing Saleh
Mike Florio reacts to the New York Jets firing Robert Saleh, calling it a premature move that hurts their chances of contending in 2024 and arguing that Saleh was a scapegoat for dysfunctional ownership.
Jets are the obvious landing spot for Adams
The Jets and Saints are viewed as the leaders to land Davante Adams — who the Raiders could trade very soon — but the Jets seem like the obvious destination, Mike Florio says.
Saints’ offense lacked direction vs. Chiefs
The Saints hit on one big play -- a Rashid Shaheed touchdown -- against the Chiefs on Monday night, but PFT argues they need a more balanced attack moving forward.
This or That: Bigger surprises through NFL Week 5
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty compare some of the bigger surprises in the NFL through Week 5, including the Vikings, Commanders, Jets and 49ers.
Run coming for Bengals after another slow start?
Mike Florio thinks the Bengals are about to embark on a four-game winning streak, but he and Devin McCourty both think the Bengals need a culture shift after yet another slow start, this time at 1-4.
Mahomes, Kelce lead Chiefs’ complementary football
At the center of the Chiefs' win over the Saints were Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who are leading Kansas City's complementary brand of football in 2024.
Chiefs ‘sluggish and inevitable’ again vs. Saints
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty react to the Chiefs' Monday night victory over the Saints, in which Kansas City again didn’t look pretty but got the job done with relative ease.
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review several of their Week 5 takeaways, from the Giants' massive road win over the Seahawks to Sam Darnold defeating his former team in London.