Saints must consider future after falling to 2-5
Sitting at 2-5 after their 2-0 start, PFT thinks the Saints must be realistic about the state of their roster as the organization plans for the future.
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
Despite adding an elite piece in Davante Adams, the New York Jets still have several question marks surrounding their offensive line's ability to protect Aaron Rodgers.
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Heading to face the 49ers as underdogs, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have "extra juice" to come away victorious in a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions
Fresh off their bye week with a home divisional matchup on tap, PFT debates if the Vikings can keep things going and remain unbeaten against the Lions in Week 7.
Broncos remain ‘in the mix’ after win over Saints
After improving to 4-3 with a lopsided win over the Saints, Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison examine how Sean Payton's Broncos can "continue to grow" with Bo Nix and a strong defense.
Wilson starting could ‘destroy’ Fields’ confidence
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison lay out what's at stake for Justin Fields and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the organization prepares to pivot to Russell Wilson.
Harrison: NFL seasons should include two bye weeks
Amid injury concerns and limited rest between games, Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison explore whether the NFL would ever add a second bye week.
‘Father of Mine’ approved by WV DOC
After running into the problem with a surplus of copies for 'Father of Mine,' Mike Florio explains why he's thankful the West Virginia Division of Corrections approved 500 copies of his book for distribution.
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their favorite bets for Week 7 of the NFL season, including the Bills laying a big number vs. the Titans and the Jets as favorites against the Steelers.
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms thinks the Ravens and Buccaneers will combine for an "awesome, high-scoring affair" during Week 7, and Mike Florio doesn't disagree, but they're split on which team will emerge victorious in Tampa Bay.
NFL Week 7 preview: Chargers vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms perceives the Chargers and Cardinals contest as an easy decision in favor of Los Angeles, but Mike Florio believes Kyler Murray is primed for a breakout performance for Arizona.
NFL Week 7 preview: Jets vs. Steelers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are eager to see what Aaron Rodgers and the Jets look like with Davante Adams on Sunday Night Football vs. Russell Wilson and Pittsburgh, but both are split on the team that'll secure the win.