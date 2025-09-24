 Skip navigation
What Dart needs to do to save Daboll’s job
Evaluating what’s next for Wilson
Why it’s the right time to bench Wilson for Dart

If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
What Dart needs to do to save Daboll's job
Evaluating what's next for Wilson
Why it's the right time to bench Wilson for Dart

If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Why it’s the right time to bench Wilson for Dart

September 24, 2025 07:54 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why the more Jaxson Dart plays now, the better he’ll become, as well as how the rookie gives the Giants’ offense the best chance.

nbc_pft_wilsonwantsout_250924.jpg
09:58
Evaluating what’s next for Wilson
nbc_pft_darttostart_250924.jpg
04:41
Dart gets fans excited for first time in long time
nbc_pff_phitbwk4_250923.jpg
01:41
Players to watch in Buccaneers vs. Eagles matchup
nbc_simms_lionsoffense_250923.jpg
09:40
Lions ‘reminded everyone who they are’ vs. Ravens
nbc_simms_dart_250923.jpg
06:16
Giants, Daboll can run ‘full offense’ with Dart
nbc_simms_bearsoffense_250923.jpg
11:02
Simms: Williams is going to be a superstar
nbc_simms_afcnorthodds_v2_250923.jpg
02:43
Ravens remain favorites in AFC North
nbc_simms_ravensfake_250923.jpg
12:45
Ravens could not match Lions’ level of physicality
nbc_ffhh_lionsravens_250923.jpg
07:32
Lions-Ravens fantasy takeaways: Detroit RBs go off
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250923.jpg
01:00
NFL Week 4 early lines: Seahawks, Browns, Colts
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondart_250923.jpg
07:30
NYG’s Dart can be a ‘borderline top-12' fantasy QB
nbc_ffhh_waiverwireqbteV2_250923.jpg
02:51
Week 4 waiver wire quarterbacks, tight ends to add
nbc_ffhh_restofrbs_250923.jpg
04:46
Waiver wire RB targets after Benson: Corum, Marks
nbc_ffhh_widereceivers_250923.jpg
18:06
Ayomanor, Tucker lead Week 4 waiver wire WR adds
nbc_ffhh_treybenson_250923.jpg
07:59
Cardinals’ Benson has ‘league-winner’ potential
feverimageindiana.jpg
01:57
Bet on under when Colts take on Rams in Week 4
ravensthumbnail.jpg
02:03
Which 1-2 team will win Sunday: Ravens or Chiefs?
henry.jpg
09:41
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
goffthumbnailimage.jpg
01:25
Take Lions to cover against Browns in Week 4
footballthumbnailone.jpg
01:29
Bet on over when Patriots host Panthers in Week 4
herbert_new_mpx.jpg
01:49
Bet Chargers to cover on the road against Giants
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
03:00
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
03:42
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3
nbc_pft_lionsgutsyV2_250923.jpg
12:03
Lions’ ‘knockout punch’ late vs. Ravens was gutsy
ravensshort.jpg
10:32
Analyzing moment game started to get away from BAL
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250923.jpg
01:06
Cowboys will not honor Parsons during SNF Week 4
nbc_pft_rasheedwalker_250923.jpg
06:47
Walker thought GB could go undefeated after Week 2
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
02:16
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time
nbc_pft_nickbosainjury_250923.jpg
02:44
49ers take ‘committee approach’ after Bosa injury
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250923.jpg
04:09
Callahan feels Titans aren’t far away from winning

nbc_pft_briandaboll_250924.jpg
05:05
What Dart needs to do to save Daboll’s job
nbc_golf_lastblock_250923.jpg
10:01
U.S. Ryder Cup Team stipend could be a distraction
nbc_wnba_topplays0921_250923.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Lynx, Fever start semifinals with wins
nbc_wnba_topplays0919_250923.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Mercury advance to the semifinals
nbc_golf_keegan_250923.jpg
12:50
Bradley hoping to inspire relentless U.S. team
nbc_golf_dpworld_250923.jpg
12:43
Previewing the back nine of the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_pff_indiowawk5_250923.jpg
01:35
Indiana vs. Iowa week five preview
nbc_pff_orepsuwk5_250923.jpg
01:17
Oregon vs. Penn State week five preview
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
jordannewthumb.jpg
01:30
Vikings’ Addison profiles as ‘high-variance WR3'
omarion_new.jpg
01:32
Hampton can be a weekly top-10 RB with Harris out
giants_mpx_new__795098.jpg
01:30
Dart can bring ‘aggressiveness’ to Giants’ offense
andrews_new_mpx.jpg
01:16
Can Andrews be trusted in fantasy after Week 3?
nbc_golf_jeep2_250923.jpg
03:35
Holes nine to twelve ‘most pivotal’ of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_plp_genxg_arsmc_250923.jpg
15:08
Man City ‘looked comfortable’ out of possession
nbc_dls_colts_250923.jpg
05:06
Are the Colts a legit team in the AFC?
nbc_moto_bmomentslv_250923.jpg
10:21
SMX Finals 2025: Las Vegas biggest moments
henryfumblelions.jpg
06:47
How big of a problem is Henry becoming for Ravens?
nbc_dls_miamifloridastate_250923.jpg
11:13
Does Miami deserve to be ranked No. 2 in AP poll?
raventhumbnailfumble.jpg
09:14
Henry could learn from Barber to help stop fumbles
nbc_plp_muchelsea_250923.jpg
14:51
Did Maresca overreact against Man United?
nbc_golf_jeepinsight_250923.jpg
02:25
Insights of holes three to five at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_pl_supergab_250923.jpg
07:09
PL RAW: Martinelli scores dramatic late equalizer
nbc_pl_netbustersmw5_250923.jpg
25:34
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 5
nbc_plp_genxg_gravenberch_250923.jpg
07:30
Gravenberch was ‘world class’ against Everton
feverthumbnailcorrect.jpg
01:25
Can Fever continue to prove people wrong vs. Aces?
nbc_dps_ryanfitzpatrick_250923.jpg
10:34
Fitzpatrick: Detroit is my favorite in the NFC