Daboll is looking into calling offensive plays
With Bill Belichick looming over the league, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if Brian Daboll is beginning to align himself for future opportunities, knowing he could be on the hot seat this season.
Simms provides insight on ’24 Draft EDGE rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he ranked Dallas Turner above Laiatu Latu, how Jared Verse is explosive but didn't land in the same tier and more.
How will White reestablish himself with the Rams?
Tre’Davious White has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to evaluate how well the CB will perform after his injuries.
Panthers gain a ‘big, physical force’ in Clowney
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Panthers’ move to sign Jadeveon Clowney on a two-year deal and spell out how he’ll help Carolina be “formidable up front.”
Payton: Broncos trading up for QB is ‘realistic’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms and map out the chances of the Broncos trading up from No. 12 in the first round of the draft and which QB prospects they’d be willing to do it for.
Likelihood of Vikings drafting QB in first round
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how Kevin O’Connell will approach the Vikings’ QB situation, either starting fresh with a young QB to grow with or turning to Sam Darnold.
Coaches under most pressure entering 2024 season
From Robert Saleh to Nick Sirianni, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which NFL head coaches are on the hot seat ahead of next season.
Contrasting Nabers with Harrison after LSU Pro Day
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Malik Nabers’ performance at LSU Pro Day and explore why teams could be inclined to draft him over Marvin Harrison Jr.
Daniels ‘showed off’ at LSU Pro Day
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out their biggest takeaways from Jayden Daniels’ Pro Day and compare him with Caleb Williams.
Evaluating chance of Belichick landing with Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recall Bill Belichick’s history with the Giants and question if New York would consider starting to assemble the pieces how Belichick would want them to eventually land there.
Giants reportedly to workout McCarthy privately
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how J.J. McCarthy is capable of more than the Michigan offense allowed and ponder how he would fit into the Giants offense.
Dysfunctional for Mara to tell Daboll tone it down
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate John Mara’s decision to publicly indicate Brian Daboll needs to “tone down” his demeanor and weigh in on if that should’ve been an in-house discussion.