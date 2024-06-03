Watch Now
Giants reportedly are expecting Waller to retire
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the likely news that Darren Waller will retire ahead of the Giants mandatory minicamp.
Vikings avoid distractions with Jefferson deal
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed assess the fallout from Justin Jefferson's historic deal with the Vikings, explaining how it impacts other star WRs and helps Minnesota avoid offseason distractions.
Jefferson sets bar Chase, Hill will try to beat
Mike Florio wonders which star NFL wide receiver will get paid next, with Justin Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings deal a new target for the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase.
‘Wasn’t easy to get here’ for Vikings, Jefferson
Mike Florio reacts to Justin Jefferson's historic extension with the Vikings, which comes on the heels of question marks about the star wide receiver's future in Minnesota given his price tag.
PFT PM Mailbag: Previous Jefferson trade rumors
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions about the Cowboys' move to wait on CeeDee Lamb, reflect on previous Justin Jefferson trade rumors and more.
Commanders release McManus after lawsuit
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review the Commanders' decision to move on from Brandon McManus, given the kicker's sexual assault lawsuit, and outline what that means for Washington moving forward.
Lamar’s offseason absence costs him $750,000
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if Jim Harbaugh was frustrated by being asked about Lamar Jackson missing five out of six OTA days or welcomed attention on the topic.
Chiefs might utilize J. Reid as kickoff specialist
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Chiefs Special Teams Coordinator Dave Toub is approaching the new kickoff rule, which includes not turning to Harrison Butker but potentially leveraging Justin Reid.
Tua appears noticeably thinner at recent event
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Tua Tagovailoa's new look and analyze how it will affect his play this season.
Bills sign Olympic gold medal wrestler Steveson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how well Gable Steveson will be able to transfer his wrestling skills to football.
How Jefferson deal will affect Hill’s contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what lies ahead for Tyreek Hill, after Justin Jefferson inevitably earns his next contract, and how Miami will approach things with Tua Tagovailoa.
Likelihood of MIN, Jefferson deal before minicamp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the Vikings waited until after the draft to try to sort out a deal with Justin Jefferson and evaluate the chances it gets done before mandatory minicamp.