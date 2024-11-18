Watch Now
Giants reportedly bench Jones ahead of Week 12
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to breaking news of the Giants benching QB Daniel Jones, where they briefly explore the decision and what’s next for New York.
Up Next
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess where things went wrong for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers in their loss to the Seahawks, lamenting their inability to find big plays when they needed them.
How Tomlin, Steelers stymied Ravens once again
How Tomlin, Steelers stymied Ravens once again
PFT examines how Mike Tomlin quieted Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, where the Steelers played a "cleaner brand of football" throughout.
Chargers on ‘upward trajectory’ with room to grow
Chargers on 'upward trajectory' with room to grow
PFT looks at what the Chargers did right in their crucial win over the Bengals in Week 11, with closer looks at Justin Herbert and Los Angeles' defense.
Bengals have ‘zero wiggle room’ after Week 11 loss
Bengals have 'zero wiggle room' after Week 11 loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate what's next for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and the Cincinnati Bengals as they enter their bye week after falling to 4-7 in Week 11.
Chargers’ culture shift evident in SNF thriller
Chargers' culture shift evident in SNF thriller
After holding on to defeat the Bengals on SNF, Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how Jim Harbaugh has turned the page on Chargers teams of old when battling down the stretch.
Simms: Bills are ‘more explosive’ than Chiefs
Simms: Bills are 'more explosive' than Chiefs
Chris Simms unpacks the Buffalo Bills' huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, breaking down what the result means for both teams and the AFC playoff picture.
Hill shines in Saints’ Week 11 win over Browns
Hill shines in Saints' Week 11 win over Browns
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Taysom Hill's huge game against the Cleveland Browns, discussing what makes the 34-year-old such a versatile weapon for the New Orleans Saints.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Purple People Eaters’
Give Me The Headline: 'Purple People Eaters'
Chris Simms breaks down his top headlines from Week 11 of the NFL season, discussing the big road wins from the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams.
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the Los Angeles Chargers' strong defensive play heading into a matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the "weird" ending to the Commanders vs. Eagles game on Thursday Night Football, explaining why poor game management on both sides resulted in a strange finish.
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Philadelphia Eagles' outlook after defeating the Washington Commanders in Week 11, evaluating Saquon Barkley's performance and the team's future at 8-2.