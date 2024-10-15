Watch Now
What Rodgers’ body language indicated against BUF
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why it hurts so deeply for the Jets to lose on a night where Aaron Rodgers looked so strong physically, but his body language showed he was checked out mentally.
Sirianni apologizes for his energy at end of game
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why coaches need to walk the line of being the face of a franchise and how Nick Sirianni has to be mindful of his passion.
How Lions’ SB odds have shifted after Week 6
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how the Lions will have a “next man up” mentality with Aidan Hutchinson’s injury and what this means for their shot at a Super Bowl.
Is Adams trade enough to rescue Rodgers and Jets?
Mike Florio shares his instant reaction after the Jets reportedly trade a conditional third-round pick to the Raiders in exchange for wide receiver Davante Adams.
Bills-Jets plagued by 22 flags for 204 yards
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why there were “bad fundamentals” on display in MNF given all the penalties but how the officials were consistent with their calls.
Rodgers criticizes officials for penalty-heavy MNF
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty sift through Aaron Rodgers’ remarks about the officiating, given the 22 flags, and discuss why the teams should’ve done a better job adjusting to the way the game was called.
Belichick examines how Jets handled Saleh firing
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty point to key moments where the Jets’ defense didn’t seem as prepared as they could’ve been and dissect Bill Belichick’s read on how the Jets have conducted themselves.
Rodgers blames Williams for late interception
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why ultimately when a QB throws an interception, it always fall on the QB not the receiver.
Analyzing McDaniel’s approach to a Tua return
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how they get the sense Mike McDaniel doesn’t want Tua Tagovailoa to feel the Dolphins’ success all depends on him playing.
Scale of 1-10: Confidence meter after Week 6
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty weigh in on how confident they are that the Cowboys can bounce back, Deshaun Watson can turn it around and the Jags can chance the culture six weeks into the season.
Reddick hires new agent, meets with Jets
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why they’re at a point of either signing or not signing and question what another team would be willing to trade for a guy who hasn’t played football in over six weeks.
Allen makes a case for MVP against Jets
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty break down Josh Allen's performance in the Bills' win over the Jets, calling plays "unbelievable" and how his momentum can carry the Bills towards playoffs.