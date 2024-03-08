 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rodgers says he might play up to four more years

March 8, 2024 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a realistic look at if Aaron Rodgers’ health would be able to hold up another several years in the NFL, especially given his age.
Up Next
nbc_pft_jonesbio_240308.jpg
2:22
Unauthorized Jerry Jones biography to be published
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tysonpaul_240308.jpg
4:52
Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in boxing match
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsqbdraft_240308.jpg
2:26
Likelihood of Jets drafting a QB at No. 10 overall
Now Playing
nbc_pft_freeagency_240308.jpg
10:06
Fill in the Blank: 2024 NFL Free Agency preview
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilson_240308.jpg
7:26
Would Wilson be willing to compete with Pickett?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_simmons_240308.jpg
10:24
Broncos save $14.5 million by releasing Simmons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chrisjoneschiefs_240308.jpg
12:19
Jones is ‘critically important’ to the Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tranquillchiefs_240308.jpg
3:02
Tranquill ‘earned’ his new three-year deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jaylonjohnsonbears_240308.jpg
16:18
Analyzing timeline of Johnson agreeing to new deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wilson_240307.jpg
3:15
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams
Now Playing
USATSI_22258217.jpg
3:37
Simms defends his No. 5 QB draft ranking
Now Playing
nbc_pft_williamsdaniels_240307.jpg
9:27
Simms defends his No. 1, No. 2 QB draft rankings
Now Playing