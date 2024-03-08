Watch Now
Rodgers says he might play up to four more years
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a realistic look at if Aaron Rodgers’ health would be able to hold up another several years in the NFL, especially given his age.
Up Next
Unauthorized Jerry Jones biography to be published
Unauthorized Jerry Jones biography to be published
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why often times, unauthorized biographies are more interesting and tell more of the full picture than authorized ones.
Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in boxing match
Mike Tyson to fight Jake Paul in boxing match
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why this fight at AT&T Stadium in July will bring together two different generations and look at the livestreaming component on Netflix.
Likelihood of Jets drafting a QB at No. 10 overall
Likelihood of Jets drafting a QB at No. 10 overall
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons assess how the Jets will plan to use their No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and make a case for why it could be valuable to draft and develop a QB.
Fill in the Blank: 2024 NFL Free Agency preview
Fill in the Blank: 2024 NFL Free Agency preview
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out which team can help themselves the most, who has the most to lose, who can make the biggest splash and more.
Would Wilson be willing to compete with Pickett?
Would Wilson be willing to compete with Pickett?
The Steelers reportedly plan to meet with Russell Wilson, which leads Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to evaluate if Pittsburgh could be a good fit for the QB.
Broncos save $14.5 million by releasing Simmons
Broncos save $14.5 million by releasing Simmons
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why the Broncos did Justin Simmons “a favor” releasing him when they did.
Jones is ‘critically important’ to the Chiefs
Jones is ‘critically important’ to the Chiefs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why the Chiefs must be able to keep Chris Jones, or at least L’Jarius Sneed, in order to make a run at a Super Bowl three-peat.
Tranquill ‘earned’ his new three-year deal
Tranquill ‘earned’ his new three-year deal
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack reports that Drue Tranquill and the Chiefs have agreed to a three-year deal.
Analyzing timeline of Johnson agreeing to new deal
Analyzing timeline of Johnson agreeing to new deal
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline the power a player has after being franchise tagged and explain why they’re surprised Jaylon Johnson agreed to the four-year deal so quickly.
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams
Broncos reportedly let Wilson speak with teams
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Broncos are “doing right by” Russell Wilson to give him permission to set up his next chapter.
Simms defends his No. 5 QB draft ranking
Simms defends his No. 5 QB draft ranking
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why J.J. McCarthy is franchise starting QB material and how he has been playing like a pro.