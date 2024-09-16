 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
nbc_pft_draftsundaystmnt_240916.jpg
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
PFT's Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Will Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off

September 16, 2024 11:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms offer some superlatives in recapping Week 2 of the NFL season, including the Jet’s steady offensive improvement and the Ravens’ questions.
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
2:40
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
nbc_pft_afcnorth_240916.jpg
3:23
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
Packers remind NFL they're a force vs. Colts
5:34
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts
Murray perfect as Cardinals blast Rams
2:20
Murray perfect as Cardinals blast Rams
nbc_pft_chase_240916.jpg
8:07
Chase’s frustration shows in outburst at officials
Bengals miss 'knockout punch' vs. Chiefs
7:33
Bengals miss ‘knockout punch’ vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_bucslions_240916.jpg
9:15
Mayfield’s impact shows in Bucs’ win over Lions
nbc_pft_pacheco_240916.jpg
4:52
Pacheco’s injury adds concern for Chiefs
Giants suffer bad luck in loss to Commanders
6:04
Giants suffer bad luck in loss to Commanders
nbc_pft_49ersvikings_240916.jpg
6:50
Darnold, Vikings jump on opportunities vs. 49ers
nbc_pft_saintscowboy_240916.jpg
9:46
Saints are shocking success story of early weeks
nbc_pft_texans_240916.jpg
4:48
Texans’ potential is ‘limitless’ with personnel
