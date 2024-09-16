Watch Now
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
Mike Florio and Chris Simms offer some superlatives in recapping Week 2 of the NFL season, including the Jet’s steady offensive improvement and the Ravens’ questions.
Bowers, Rice make Week 2 statements
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick the players they were most struck by during Week 2 of the NFL season.
Steelers sit atop AFC North early in season
The Steelers lead AFC North at 2-0, but the Browns got back in the win column to stay a game behind Pittsburgh.
Packers remind NFL they’re a force vs. Colts
The only moment where the Packers lacked composure against the Colts was when center Josh Myers threw up on the football.
Murray perfect as Cardinals blast Rams
Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. erased memories of a disjointed Week 1 by repeatedly connecting in a blowout win over the Rams.
Chase’s frustration shows in outburst at officials
Between Ja’Marr Chase’s clear anger about his contract and an 0-2 start, the Cincinnati Bengals have a lot to bounce back from.
Bengals miss ‘knockout punch’ vs. Chiefs
The Bengals had the Chiefs on the ropes but missed their opportunity to score a massive win at Arrowhead Stadium.
Mayfield’s impact shows in Bucs’ win over Lions
Baker Mayfield’s toughness has come to define the Buccaneers, while Jared Goff showed his limits in the Lions’ loss to Tampa Bay.
Pacheco’s injury adds concern for Chiefs
With Isiah Pacheco’s availability in question, Mike Florio and Chris Simms could see difficulties for the Chiefs’ offense moving forward in the season.
Giants suffer bad luck in loss to Commanders
The Giants really missed kicker Graham Gano against the Commanders after losing Gano to a hamstring injury on the opening kickoff.
Darnold, Vikings jump on opportunities vs. 49ers
Sam Darnold is making the most of his time with the Vikings, who beat the quarterback’s former team, the 49ers, convincingly in Week 2.
Saints are shocking success story of early weeks
Following a dominant win over the Cowboys, the Saints have been one of the most prolific and entertaining teams in the NFL through two weeks.