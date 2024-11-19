Watch Now
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty reveal where they think teams in the NFC West will land at the end of the season.
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock
Mike Florio explains why it’s not a shock Daniel Jones got benched, but the Giants “disrupted the chain of football command” by turning to Tommy DeVito instead of Drew Lock.
Jaguars’ silence about Pederson has been loud
Mike Florio explores why it's been "crickets" for the Jaguars since the start of their bye week, amid the uncertainty surrounding Doug Pederson, and if Jacksonville is trying to get next steps lined up.
Texans’ strategy aids team in victory over Cowboys
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why the Cowboys' choice to not take the 64-yard field goal affected the game and allowed the Texans to "crush" Dallas.
McCarthy lacks authenticity needed in locker room
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline what steps NFL head coaches must take to maintain respect in the locker room and why it ultimately boils down to accountability and authenticity.
Mixon makes the Texans a legitimate threat
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline why the Texans must prioritize the health of their team and how Joe Mixon has been a difference maker in Houston.
Florio: Jones’ postgame comments aren’t productive
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty sift through Jerry Jones’ latest postgame comments and question the value of him continuing to give “broad-brush observations.”
Metal fell from roof onto field in DAL before game
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how someone could’ve gotten seriously injured from the debris that fell from AT&T Stadium hours before the game.
McCarthy believes the Cowboys ‘deserve to win’
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty point out why there are 31 other teams who deserve the chance to win just as much as the Cowboys and why Mike McCarthy needs to engineer moments to set the team up to succeed.
Guyton fumble was avoidable with proper coaching
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dissect where Tyler Guyton went wrong with his fumble-recovery-turned-fumble and McCourty reveals how Bill Belichick used specific drills to practice for these situations.
Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Nix impress in Week 11
PFT believes the Broncos' Week 11 win showed how Bo Nix "keeps getting better," while Anthony Richardson reminded the NFL of his immense upside in his takedown of the Jets.
49ers lacked explosive plays in loss to Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess where things went wrong for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers in their loss to the Seahawks, lamenting their inability to find big plays when they needed them.