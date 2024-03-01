Watch Now
Simms reveals first thoughts on QB, WR draft class
Chris Simms opens up to Mike Florio about his initial read on the quarterbacks and wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams declines medical exam at Scouting Combine
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Caleb Williams' move to decline a medical exam but still attend the Scouting Combine and spell out why he if one team doesn’t like that, another team will.
What CB Wiggins brings to NFL defenses
Clemson CB Nate Wiggins joins PFT to discuss his growing maturity throughout college, the CBs he admires in the NFL, and the areas of improvement in his game.
DeJean’s dynamic playmaking makes him a ‘threat’
Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean joins PFT Live to discuss his film preparation, his "freaky" athleticism and his explosive ability as a punt returner heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
Alabama’s Arnold prides himself on confidence
Standout Alabama CB Terrion Arnold joins PFT to share why his confidence comes from family, his expectations for the Scouting Combine and what aspects of his game he's looking to improve.
Sanders highlights unique route to playing TE
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, who breaks down his journey to playing tight end, and what he has to offer teams at the NFL level.
Nubin’s ‘versatility’ adds an edge in NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin, who highlights his first exposure to football, what traits he adds to the draft, and NFL players he admires.
Some Jets reportedly think Hardman leaked plans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the latest surrounding Mecole Hardman, who ripped the Jets offense for having “no standards” then reportedly was accused of leaking game plans to the Chiefs and Eagles.
Could there be a powerplay from Harrison Jr.?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dial in on Marvin Harrison Jr. to question if there are any teams he won't play for and how that situation looks without having an agent.
Fill in the blank: Rogers’ draft scouting report
Connor Rogers joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to reveal the film he has most enjoyed watching, the players who should be getting more buzz, how many QBs he thinks will be taken in the first round and more.
Top takeaways from NFLPA Survey: Chiefs rank 31st
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the player team report cards, where the Chiefs received a number of Fs, while the Dolphins and Vikings came in at the top of the list.
Evaluating what Wilson can develop into
Given the Jets have granted Zach Wilson permission to seek a trade, Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on who could bring the QB in and turn him into a strong backup.