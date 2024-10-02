Watch Now
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
Mike Florio explains to Myles Simmons how the Vikings landed No. 3 overall, even though they’re one of just two undefeated teams, how the Commanders have set up Jayden Daniels for success and more.
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
Mike Florio and former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett discuss Mike Tomlin and how he is balancing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, while Garrett also recollects memories of playing and coaching against the Steelers.
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity
Mike Florio sifts through Garrett Wilson’s read on the Jets offense, where the WR put a point of emphasis on needing to execute properly.
Saleh ‘playing with matches’ talking about Rodgers
Mike Florio dissects Aaron Rodgers’ comments addressing what Robert Saleh said about his cadence and how it hasn’t been a problem in practice.
Rodgers acknowledges knee is ‘a little swollen’
Mike Florio sheds light on why having a swollen knee is a lot more significant given Aaron Rodgers’ age.
Key notes for Jets-Vikings matchup in London
Mike Florio and Paul Allen look ahead to the Week 5 Jets-Vikings showdown to identify why if a spry Aaron Rodgers shows up, the Vikings could be in trouble.
Allen opens up about play-by-play calling
Mike Florio is joined by Paul Allen to peel back the curtain on some of the keys to play-by-play calling, how he improves his skillset, what other games he watches and more.
Garrett: Dolphins’ lack of QB depth is ‘shocking’
Mike Florio and Jason Garrett discuss why depth at QB is one of the most important aspects of an NFL roster and how the Dolphins have missed the mark given Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history.
Adams reportedly tells Raiders he wants a trade
Mike Florio unpacks reports that Davante Adams wants out of Las Vegas, sheds light on when this all traces back to and more.
Possible landing spots for Adams
Mike Florio identifies teams that could be interested in Davante Adams in some capacity, including the Jets, Bills, Steelers, Colts, Chiefs, Commanders, Packers and more.
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson joins Mike Florio to discuss his dance background, the team reaction to Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown pass to Jared Goff, the new Lions uniforms and more.
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why it’s a “veteran move” to voice frustrations behind the coach loud enough so he can hear them and why Tyreek Hill’s anger is valid.