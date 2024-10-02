 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
nbc_pft_powerankingsv2_241002.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
nbc_pft_garrettwilsonv2_241002.jpg
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
nbc_pft_powerankingsv2_241002.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
nbc_pft_garrettwilsonv2_241002.jpg
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions

October 2, 2024 09:46 AM
Mike Florio explains to Myles Simmons how the Vikings landed No. 3 overall, even though they’re one of just two undefeated teams, how the Commanders have set up Jayden Daniels for success and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
6:18
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_garrettwilsonv2_241002.jpg
5:47
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerscadencev2_241002.jpg
5:01
Saleh ‘playing with matches’ talking about Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerskneev2_241002.jpg
2:36
Rodgers acknowledges knee is ‘a little swollen’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_viking_241002.jpg
7:09
Key notes for Jets-Vikings matchup in London
Now Playing
nbc_pft_paulallen_241002.jpg
9:34
Allen opens up about play-by-play calling
Now Playing
nbc_pft_miamiqbs_241002.jpg
8:00
Garrett: Dolphins’ lack of QB depth is ‘shocking’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_adamsoutv2_241002.jpg
7:28
Adams reportedly tells Raiders he wants a trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_adamslandingspots_241002.jpg
6:35
Possible landing spots for Adams
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_hutchinsointv_v2_241001.jpg
10:25
Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a ‘weird game’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_241001.jpg
5:04
Hill is visibly upset on sidelines against Titans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgers_241001.jpg
6:42
Saleh must be careful when speaking on Rodgers
Now Playing