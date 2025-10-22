 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Power Rankings: Bucs drop to No. 7 in Week 8

October 22, 2025 08:45 AM
Mike Florio explains to Chris Simms why the Buccaneers fell six spots despite being on top last week, congratulate the Bengals for being the biggest risers and more.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_dregreenlaw_251022.jpg
09:40
Greenlaw’s body language tells story of suspension
nbc_pft_raidersnotshopping_251022.jpg
08:07
Why Raiders shopping Crosby wouldn’t ‘line up’
tushpush.jpg
04:16
Vincent admits tush push is difficult to officiate
nbc_pft_nfcwest_251022.jpg
05:06
Inside NFC West odds: Rams, 49ers lead the way
nbc_pft_russellwilsonshade_251022.jpg
13:44
Wilson claps back after Payton throws shade
nbc_pft_rodgersteammates_251022.jpg
07:05
PIT players to want to perform for Rodgers vs. GB
nbc_pft_rodgersextravsgb_251022.jpg
10:00
Rodgers to have ‘something extra’ against Packers
nbc_pft_steelersgrass_251022.jpg
05:59
PIT’s field comes down to collective bargaining
nbc_pft_rodgeresonpodcasts_251022.jpg
05:45
Why it was smart for Rodgers to not do McAfee Show
nbc_pft_johnsononfields_251022.jpg
13:06
Florio ‘appalled’ by Johnson’s remarks on Fields
nbc_pft_tyrodtaylor_251022.jpg
02:30
Simms: Taylor will make Jets’ offense ‘functional’
nbc_pff_commanderschiefs_251021.jpg
01:37
Players to watch in Commanders versus Chiefs
lions_new_mnf.jpg
11:35
Lions’ defense made Baker, Bucs look ‘vulnerable’
nbc_pff_packersteelers_251021.jpg
01:31
Players to watch in Packers-Steelers on SNF
nbc_csu_dopyodds_251021.jpg
04:15
Which NFL player would Simms build defense around?
nbc_csu_packersfilmreview_251021.jpg
15:17
Packers’ offense missing variety in pass attack
nbc_csu_tyrodtaylor_251021.jpg
06:28
Report: Jets close to naming Taylor starting QB
nbc_roto_bte_buccsvsaints_251021.jpg
02:04
Expect Buccaneers to attack Rattler, beat Saints
nbc_roto_bte_billsvpanthersv2_251021.jpg
01:55
Take Dalton, Panthers to cover spread vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_betting_251021.jpg
01:03
Bet on Cowboys to cover against Broncos in Week 8
nbc_roto_bte_bearsvravens_251021.jpg
01:37
‘Desperate’ Ravens should cover vs. Bears at home
nbc_ffhh_teanddst_251021.jpg
05:11
Add tight ends Gadsden, Otton in fantasy football
nbc_ffhh_williamslions_251021.jpg
06:48
Feel comfortable dropping Williams after bad game
nbc_ffhh_wiredwrs_251021.jpg
10:02
Mooney, Johnson, Boutte, Pierce top WRs on waivers
nbc_roto_ninersvtexans_251021.jpg
01:41
Consider taking 49ers to beat Texans in Houston
nbc_ffhh_waiverrb_251021.jpg
07:17
Snatch up RBs Monangai, Spears on Week 8 waivers
nbc_ffhh_wiredqbs_251021.jpg
13:59
Target QBs Dart, Flacco on Week 8 waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_nbapromo_251021.jpg
03:53
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock
nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
08:10
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
01:39
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_houvsokc_sengunhl_251021.jpg
01:47
Şengün explodes for 39 in career-night vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_gswvslal_luka2minhlv2_251021.jpg
01:56
Luka opens season with 43-point near triple-double
USATSI_27387625_copy.jpg
01:21
Warriors get a ‘total team effort’ in win over LAL
nbc_nba_gswvslal_butlerhl_251021.jpg
01:58
Butler drops 31 for Warriors in win over Lakers
nbc_nba_gswvslal_2minhl_251021.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Warriors hold off Lakers for win
nbc_nba_gswvslal_curryintv_251021.jpg
01:00
Curry: ‘Warrior basketball took over’ against LAL
nbc_nba_gswvslal_currydagger_251021.jpg
12
Curry nails dagger 3-pointer to seal win vs. LAL
sga_player_comp.jpg
01:51
SGA’s late-game heroics lift Thunder over Rockets
shai_opening_night.jpg
57
SGA rises for OKC on banner night against Rockets
nbc_nba_houvsokc_chetintv_251021.jpg
03:19
Holmgren recaps banner night, double-OT win
nbc_nba_gswvslal_currypass_251021.jpg
12
Curry launches overhead pass to Kuminga
nbc_nba_houvsokc_2minhl_251021.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Thunder defeat Rockets in Double OT
nbc_nba_gswvslal_hield3_251021.jpg
21
Hield sends Smart flying, nails 3-pointer
nbc_nba_houvsokc_sgaintv_251021.jpg
52
SGA praises OKC’s ‘grit,’ defense in win vs. HOU
nbc_nba_houvsokc_sengunand1_251021.jpg
33
Şengün sizes up for the jumper, and-one
nbc_nba_houvsokc_wigginsposterv2_251021.jpg
48
Wiggins puts a sea of Rockets on a poster
nbc_nba_houvsokc_carusosteal_251021.jpg
16
Caruso disrupts on defense, finishes with command
nbc_nba_mj_insightstoexcellence_251021.jpg
03:29
MJ: My obligation now is to ‘pay it forward’
nbc_nba_houvsokc_mitchellbuzzerand1_251021.jpg
44
Mitchell beats buzzer for tough and-one from deep
nbc_nba_houvsokc_chetandonev3_251021.jpg
33
Holmgren runs the floor for physical and-one
durant_first_bucket.jpg
10
Durant drives for first bucket as a Rocket
nbc_nba_houvsokc_jalenwilliamsintvv2_251021.jpg
01:36
Williams: Banner raising ‘a very special moment’
nbc_nba_okcchampceramonyv2_251021.jpg
14:52
Thunder raise 2024-25 NBA championship banner
nbc_nba_houvsokc_hououtlook_251021.jpg
02:58
Expectations for Durant, Şengün with Rockets
nbc_nba_housvsokc_jabarismithintv_251021.jpg
02:36
Smith Jr: Having KD around is ‘a gift in itself’
nbc_nba_okcfeature_251021.jpg
03:36
How Thunder’s confidence ‘oozes’ on and off court
nbc_pff_heismanfavorites_251021.jpg
01:21
Mendoza, Simpson among Heisman favorites
nbc_pff_michiganvmich_251021.jpg
01:22
Run plays could determine Michigan-Mich. St.
nbc_roto_garlandv2_251021.jpg
01:40
Garland ‘ahead of schedule’ following toe surgery
nbc_roto_braunv2_251021.jpg
01:16
Braun agrees to five-year, $125 million extension