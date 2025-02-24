 Skip navigation
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB
Hutchinson is betting favorite for 2025 DPOY, COPY
Simms: Jones could be next Mayfield or Darnold

Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Scouting Combine turns page on next league year

February 24, 2025 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Eagles didn’t have much time to soak in their Super Bowl win before it’s back to business with the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
Fill in Blank: Brady FA impact, PIT starting QB
Hutchinson is betting favorite for 2025 DPOY, COPY
Simms: Jones could be next Mayfield or Darnold
Identifying Rodgers’ best potential landing spots
Simms: Darnold is only FA QB who is a starter
Could Stafford go to NYG, Rodgers land with LAR?
Examining Stafford’s career earnings so far
Where’s a better situation for Stafford than Rams?
How Stafford trade would affect Rams’ cap
Rams give Stafford permission to talk to teams
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
