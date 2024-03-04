 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How proposed kickoff changes could change the game

March 4, 2024 08:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the proposed changes to NFL kickoff rules, which would feature a hybrid option with the XFL kickoff rules and question what this could mean for kickers.
Up Next
nbc_pft_calebwilliamsmedicals_240304.jpg
12:52
Williams not doing medicals is ‘justified’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rome_240304v2__698390.jpg
8:32
Simms: Odunze has a Davante Adams type of skillset
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draftcombinewinners_240304.jpg
6:49
Biggest winners of 2024 Scouting Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chris_mortensen_240304.jpg
5:28
Honoring Mortensen’s legacy as NFL journalist
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nick_240304.jpg
6:58
49ers make Sorensen DC and add Staley to staff
Now Playing
nbc_pft_luke_240304.jpg
5:26
Luke McCaffrey beats Christian’s 40-yard dash time
Now Playing
nbc_pft_personalities_240304.jpg
4:01
Draft prospects showcased personalities at Combine
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mcarthybopenixjr_240304__768110.jpg
9:50
Examining throws from McCarthy, Nix, Penix Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_xavier_240304.jpg
5:05
Worthy breaks 40-yard dash Scouting Combine record
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harrisonjrmedia_240304.jpg
9:29
Unpacking why Harrison Jr. didn’t meet with media
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonathanbrooksv2_240301.jpg
9:57
Texas was first team to ‘believe’ in RB Brooks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_blake_240301__769705.jpg
10:10
Why Corum ‘called his shot’ about a National title
Now Playing