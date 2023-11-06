 Skip navigation
NFL Week 9 superlatives: Dobbs arrives for MIN

November 6, 2023 09:26 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick their superlatives for Week 9 of the NFL season, including Josh Dobbs stepping in for the Vikings and the Raiders smoking that Giants (and Josh McDaniels) pack.
