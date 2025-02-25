Watch Now
Sirianni defends 'tush push' as a 'safe play'
Nick Sirianni joins PFT Live to discuss the conversation surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles’ infamous "tush push" play, the challenges of recreating the team’s Super Bowl season and the greatness of Jalen Hurts.
Young ‘never stopped leading’ during benching
Entering his second year as coach of the Panthers, Dave Canales joins PFT to reflect on his first season with the team, including the way in which QB Bryce Young stayed consistent both during and after his benching.
Taylor: Burrow played as good as anyone in 2024
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss Joe Burrow's season, why Jermaine Burton has to get his life in order, and the team's desire to keep their free agents.
Beane: Chip on Allen’s shoulder ‘getting bigger’
Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to look back at Josh Allen’s MVP-winning season, reflect on another tough playoff exit, and why the NFL must continue to “embrace technology.”
Carroll and Brady ‘together’ in LV’s future
Raiders HC Pete Carroll joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to explain how he plans to leverage Tom Brady in Las Vegas as he takes on the 'challenge' of rebuilding and how special of a player Maxx Crosby is.
Eagles GM: Barkley had best non-QB season ever
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman to discuss how the defending Super Bowl champions will attack the offseason and Saquon Barkley's historic season.
Schneider expects Geno to be Seahawks’ starter
Longtime Seattle Seahawks General Manager John Schneider discusses the team's quarterback situation with Geno Smith, rumors surrounding star receiver DK Metcalf and the resurgence of the running back position.
Buccaneers’ Bowles has ‘nothing against’ tush push
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles joins PFT to explore how he aims for continuity with strong offensive coordinator hires, reflect on Liam Coen's exit from Tampa Bay, and offer thoughts on a possible tush push ban.
Johnson: Williams set on becoming one of the best
Chicago Bears Head Coach Ben Johnson joins PFT Live to talk about his growing relationship with Caleb Williams, the team’s “collaborative” approach to the NFL draft and the outlook of his squad’s coaching staff.
Reid watched Super Bowl film day after loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Andy Reid to unpack his approach after the Super Bowl loss, why if the Chiefs could do the "tush push" as effectively as the Eagles, they would probably do it too and more.
Bucs GM Licht: ‘I like keeping receipts’
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht joins PFT to discuss the team's underdog mentality, how Baker Mayfield has exceeded expectations and improving Tampa Bay's depth entering the 2025 season.
Spytek: I’d be an idiot to not listen to Brady
Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss why he's leaning on Tom Brady, how age is just a number for head coach Pete Carroll and the status of defensive end Maxx Crosby.