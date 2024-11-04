 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
'Horrific' no-call nearly costs Vikings on SNF

November 4, 2024 08:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the roughing the passer penalty against the Indianapolis Colts that was picked up on Sunday Night Football, discussing the officiating process that went into the decision.
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
4:13
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
nbc_pft_patsvstitans_241104.jpg
1:53
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
nbc_pft_dalvsatl_241104.jpg
9:53
Is the Cowboys’ season already over?
nbc_pft_wshvsnyg_241104.jpg
4:40
Report: Multiple players want to be traded to WAS
nbc_pft_jaxvsphi_241104.jpg
7:03
Barkley has brought Eagles ‘to a new level’
nbc_pft_packersconvo_241104.jpg
4:19
Did Love rush back to play vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_brianbranch_241104.jpg
4:20
Florio: NFL should ‘reconsider’ ejections
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241104.jpg
12:40
Simms: Lions are ‘best team in the NFL’
lamar_(1).jpg
13:10
Give Me The Headline: Give Jackson his flowers
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241104.jpg
0:53
Can Chiefs offense continue improvement vs. Bucs?
nbc_simms_lowes_241104.jpg
6:55
Simms: Watch out for Eagles in stretch run
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
1:20
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
