 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pacheco is the X factor for Chiefs vs. Ravens

January 26, 2024 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss why Isiah Pacheco and his style of running could be the difference maker for Kansas City on the road against Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game.
Up Next
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240126.jpg
6:48
Show me something: Championship Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vrabel_240126.jpg
3:27
‘Surprising’ Vrabel hasn’t landed on a team yet
Now Playing
nbc_pft_callahan_240126.jpg
4:33
Callahan can develop Levis’ ‘special’ talents
Now Playing
nbc_pft_davecanales_240126.jpg
6:38
Can Canales get Young back on track in Carolina?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lions49ers_240126.jpg
9:24
Lions-49ers could be ‘old-fashioned score-fest’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_raheemmorris_240126.jpg
10:17
King: Morris is ‘definition of a leader of men’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nextforbelichick_240126.jpg
22:46
Factors affecting Belichick’s case as HC candidate
Now Playing
nbc_pft_championshipsunday_240126.jpg
6:38
Championship Sunday holds major unpredictability
Now Playing
nbc_pft_andyreid_240126.jpg
5:39
Likelihood of Reid retiring after 2023-24 season
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichick_240125.jpg
6:56
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_morris_240125.jpg
3:22
Falcons hire Rams DC Morris as head coach
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_canalespanthers_240125.jpg
5:49
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
Now Playing