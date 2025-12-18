 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsravens_251218.jpg
Patriots have something to prove vs. Ravens on SNF
nbc_pft_buccs_panthers_251218.jpg
Panthers, Buccaneers set for huge NFC South bout
nbc_pft_joe_burrow_leaving_251218.jpg
Burrow makes cryptic comments about Bengals future

Other PFT Content

Rams Lions NFL Sofi
Puka Nacua’s recent livestream appearance raises antisemitism concerns
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patsravens_251218.jpg
Patriots have something to prove vs. Ravens on SNF
nbc_pft_buccs_panthers_251218.jpg
Panthers, Buccaneers set for huge NFC South bout
nbc_pft_joe_burrow_leaving_251218.jpg
Burrow makes cryptic comments about Bengals future

Other PFT Content

Rams Lions NFL Sofi
Puka Nacua’s recent livestream appearance raises antisemitism concerns
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Panthers, Buccaneers set for huge NFC South bout

December 18, 2025 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms set the stage for a huge NFC South game between the Panthers and Buccaneers in Week 16.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_patsravens_251218.jpg
01:40
Patriots have something to prove vs. Ravens on SNF
nbc_pft_joe_burrow_leaving_251218.jpg
10:42
Burrow makes cryptic comments about Bengals future
nbc_pft_matthew_stafford_mvp_251218.jpg
03:28
Is MVP race Stafford’s to lose?
nbc_pft_rams_seahawks_darnold_251218.jpg
09:18
Can Darnold ‘check the box’ against the Rams?
nbc_pft_packersbears_251218.jpg
04:15
Can the Bears take revenge on the Packers?
nbc_pft_tua_hill_retire_251218.jpg
04:45
Evaluating potential landing spot for Tua
nbc_pft_tua_tag_future_251218.jpg
04:54
Dolphins ‘dropped the ball’ with drafting Tua
ZachWilsonNotstarting12-18.jpg
03:13
Wilson ‘frustrated’ after MIA picks Ewers to start
nbc_pft_pukastream_251218.jpg
07:45
Nacua calls referees ‘the worst’ on livestream
nbc_pft_quinnewers_251218.jpg
07:06
Ewers has great opportunity to prove himself
nbc_pft_tuasfuture_251218.jpg
09:27
Can Tua get another starting job after benching?
nbc_pft_tuabenchedforewers_251218.jpg
15:08
What’s next for Dolphins after benching Tua?
nbc_ffhh_bartrivia_251217.jpg
09:39
Who has most fantasy points per pass attempt?
nbc_ffhh_dksegment_251217.jpg
06:18
Packers, Bears neck-and-neck to win NFC North
nbc_ffhh_openclosewr_251217.jpg
12:26
MIN WR Jefferson ‘trending in the right direction’
Judkins.jpg
08:07
Start CLE’s Judkins, MIN’s Jones, fade LV’s Jeanty
nbc_ffhh_opencloseherbert_251217.jpg
03:21
Keep it open on Chargers QB Herbert vs. Cowboys
nbc_ffhh_tuanews_251217.jpg
04:37
Bengals a ‘good matchup’ for MIA rookie QB Ewers
SNFPreviewFNIA12-17.jpg
03:37
Can Patriots get back on track vs. Ravens on SNF?
FNIATexansPlayoffs12-17.jpg
05:29
HOU ‘playing with confidence’ behind stout defense
GoffgamepreviewsFNIA.jpg
11:17
Previewing some of Week 16’s top matchups
nbc_fnia_biginjurieswk15_251217.jpg
06:57
Parsons injury ‘changes whole complexion’ of NFC
NFLRewview12-17.jpg
02:34
Source: NFL privately admits to incorrect reversal
nbc_pft_jerryjonescomments_251217.jpg
07:28
Jones insists DAL isn’t playing for draft position
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251217.jpg
05:54
PFT Power Rankings: Broncos take No. 1 spot
nbc_pft_tuastrugglesconvov2_251217.jpg
06:32
Simms: Tua doesn’t have skillset of big-time QB
nbc_pft_bradyroleraiders_251217.jpg
08:14
Why Brady must be ‘all out’ or ‘all in’ with LV
nbc_pft_petecarrollraidersstruggles_251217.jpg
04:54
Florio: Raiders are a ‘recipe for dysfunction’
nbc_pft_changeofscenerydraft_251217.jpg
12:21
PFT Draft: Who could use a change of scenery?
nbc_pft_tuatradeoptions_251217.jpg
05:09
What should Dolphins do with Tua?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_drivingcompetitionv2_251217.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
nbc_golf_medalceremony_251217.jpg
01:41
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_captainchallenge_251217.jpg
14:29
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_14clubs_251217.jpg
08:01
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
nbc_nba_memvsmin_jjjhl_251217.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Jackson powers Memphis over Minnesota
nbc_golf_teamrelay1_251217.jpg
16:29
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Team Relay
nbc_nba_clevschi_giddeytripdoub_251217.jpg
02:11
HLs: Giddey notches triple-double against Cavs
nbc_golf_shortgame_251217.jpg
08:50
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Short Game
marquettechallenge.jpg
58
Who is fighting for Big East at-large bid?
nbc_wcbb_top10_251217.jpg
01:10
Nebraska, Princeton could make a move in WCBB
nbc_wcbb_muvuconnhl_251217.jpg
04:14
Highlights: UConn dominates Marquette
nbc_wcbb_genointv_251217.jpg
03:26
Auriemma credits defense for big win vs. Marquette
nbc_wcbb_uconntex_251217.jpg
03:10
What is the gap between UConn and Texas?
nbc_golf_teamrelaywagner_251217.jpg
02:27
Golf Channel crew takes on GC Games team relay
jalen_brunson.jpg
09:34
Brunson, SGA, Doncic among NBA All-Star ‘locks’
nbc_wnba_usnwbb_251217.jpg
10:26
Reese’s future with Sky; young talent at USA Camp
nbc_pl_sakaintv_251217.jpg
07:36
Saka speaks on his evolution and growth
nbc_golf_wagner14clubs_251217.jpg
02:10
Wagner and Mitchell practice 14 Club Challenge
nbc_wnba_cbaupdatev2_251217.jpg
09:48
Breaking down CBA updates, revenue sharing
nbc_wnba_ajawilsonv2_251217.jpg
14:14
Unpacking Wilson’s ‘legendary’ run, ongoing legacy
nbc_wnba_sitesriversintv_251217.jpg
19:42
Rivers on goals for Unrivaled 2026 season
nbc_roto_og_251217.jpg
01:27
Anunoby ‘really impactful’ despite playing less
nbc_roto_lavinev2_251217.jpg
01:36
LaVine (ankle) to miss at least three weeks
nbc_roto_warriorsstarters_251217.jpg
01:23
Kerr confirms GSW starters for foreseeable future
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_251217.jpg
15:26
RGIII: Parsons, Mahomes should sit out next season
nbc_dps_tonygonzalezinterview_251217.jpg
11:30
Dolphins benching Tua was surprising to Gonzalez
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251217.jpg
17:15
Miller would be ‘shocked’ if NYK didn’t win East
nbc_roto_tuatagovalia_251217.jpg
02:05
Dolphins rookie QB Ewers ‘a downgrade’ from Tua
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251217.jpg
01:17
What Burden III and Odunze absences mean for Bears
nbc_nba_enjoy_kansasncstate_251217.jpg
04:15
Could Jayhawks shut down Peterson rest of season?