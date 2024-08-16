 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mahomes addresses how Brown injury affects Chiefs

August 16, 2024 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on how the Chiefs won’t need to change their approach on offense too much and why there’s so much value in WRs who know what Patrick Mahomes wants.
Up Next
nbc_pft_takeyourpic_v2_240816.jpg
9:28
Take Your Pick: WR holding out/in, veteran QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240816.jpg
6:13
PFT Draft: Preseason Week 2 show me something
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mattmilano_240816.jpg
2:26
Bills lose Milano indefinitely due to torn biceps
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falconsjudon_240816.jpg
7:07
Judon reportedly hasn’t agreed to new ATL deal
Now Playing
nbc_pft_purdyonsuperbowlloss_240816.jpg
4:38
49ers need Purdy to ascend in order to reach peak
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayofightpolicy_240816.jpg
3:45
Mayo joked about joint practice fighting penalty
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falconssignsimmons_240816.jpg
3:58
How Simmons can be a difference-maker for Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dakcontract_240816.jpg
6:24
Prescott has upper hand in contract conversations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_danieljones_240816.jpg
7:40
How different will Giants’ offense look this year?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayemechanicalflaws_240816.jpg
8:09
Dissecting Maye’s mechanical weaknesses
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayecomposure_240816.jpg
7:21
Sifting through the Patriots’ QB dynamic
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mayeperformance_240816.jpg
5:05
Takeaways from Maye in preseason Week 2
Now Playing