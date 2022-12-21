 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Draft: Biggest games in final three weeks

December 21, 2022 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which matchups they're most looking forward to in the final stretch, from the Week 17 showdown between the Bills and Bengals, to the Week 16 tilt between the Packers and Dolphins and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_kelcelateralv2_231214.jpg
2:02
Fear of Kelce lateral could add to Chiefs strategy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_matchupsdraft_231214.jpg
4:36
PFT Draft: Week 15 matchups to watch
Now Playing
nbc_pft_toney_231214.jpg
5:24
Mahomes doesn’t feel one mistake will define Toney
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflbrazil_231214.jpg
1:47
NFL to play 2024 regular-season game in Brazil
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomesallenhandshake_231214.jpg
3:32
Mahomes apologized to Allen about handshake moment
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week15props_231214.jpg
7:33
NFL Week 15 props, key storylines to watch
Now Playing
Mac_Jones.jpg
5:22
Unpacking the components of a hip-drop tackle
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tnfinjuries_231214.jpg
6:20
Jacobs ‘must invest in himself’ to protect health
Now Playing
nbc_pft_staley_231214.jpg
4:35
Staley ‘just focused on Thursday’ despite noise
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_231214.jpg
2:15
Belichick is ‘getting ready for Kansas City’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kickoff_231214.jpg
11:22
Vincent: Kickoff has become a ‘dead’ play
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tushpush_231214.jpg
8:29
Goodell ‘hasn’t taken a position’ on tush push
Now Playing