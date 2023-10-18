 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Non-QB MVPs so far this season

October 18, 2023 09:03 AM
From Christian McCaffrey to Tyreek Hill, Mike Florio and Charean Williams select which players who aren't QBs have been MVPs so far this year, after taking a look at the odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks.
