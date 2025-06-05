 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers

June 5, 2025 04:13 PM
Mike Florio reacts to Aaron Rodgers reportedly heading to Pittsburgh to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, explaining why this process speaks to a level of "desperation," with the key hinging on a playoff win.
Up Next
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250605.jpg
10:06
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_olsenontushpush_250528.jpg
6:23
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichickuncangle_250527.jpg
11:05
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
9:40
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_purdyextended_250516.jpg
3:41
Purdy, 49ers reportedly agree to 5-year extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
6:23
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
7:34
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
19:38
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jamespearce_250424.jpg
1:17
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_shedeurnotdrafted_250424.jpg
2:50
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_pft_1ptnflgame_250605.jpg
02:36
How it’s possible to score only 1 point in NFL
nbc_pft_brownsqbroom_250605.jpg
01:51
Rees can see all five CLE QBs winning starting job
nbc_pft_draftconnections_250605.jpg
07:53
PFT Draft: Best new QB-WR connections
trivia.jpg
01:48
WRs with most receiving TDs from rookie QBs in ’24
nbc_pft_aaronglennjustinfields_250605.jpg
05:34
Glenn believes ‘the sky’s the limit’ with Fields
nbc_pft_calvinridleycamward_250605.jpg
03:18
Titans have special Ward-Ridley connection cooking
nbc_pft_afcwadditions_250605.jpg
12:03
Fill In The Blank: AFC West offseason edition
nbc_pft_chiefsplaying_250605.jpg
04:43
Can Chiefs get back to dominating wins?
nbc_pft_broncosexpectation_250603.jpg
03:51
Nix acknowledges ‘I haven’t done anything’ yet
nbc_pft_dobbins_250605.jpg
05:43
How Dobbins would fit with the Broncos
nbc_pft_saquonhardknocksv2_250605.jpg
08:18
‘Hard Knocks’ made Barkley situation worse for NYG
nbc_pft_saquonbarkleyretirement_250605.jpg
06:51
Barkley’s retirement will come ‘out of nowhere’
nbc_pft_saquonhowmanyyears_250605.jpg
06:45
How long Barkley has left in NFL before retirement
nbc_pft_saquonotherpiecesv2_250605.jpg
02:36
RBs are worth paying with the right support system
nbc_pft_apvoter_250605.jpg
08:22
NFL MVP AP voting for 2024 had ballot removed
nbc_csu_jaredgoffv2_250604.jpg
08:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
nbc_csu_aaronrodgers_250604.jpg
10:43
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
nbc_csu_brockpurdy_250604.jpg
13:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
nbc_csu_nfcwest_250604.jpg
02:30
Why Simms likes Rams over 49ers in NFC West
nbc_csu_jordanlove_250604.jpg
12:35
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jordan Love
nbc_csu_kylermurray_250604.jpg
10:37
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray
nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
07:44
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
06:28
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
05:14
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith
nbc_pft_stroud_250604.jpg
06:03
Stroud is not throwing due to ‘general soreness’
nbc_pft_grabbag_250604.jpg
16:28
Grab Bag TE Edition: Smith, Kmet-Loveland, Kincaid
nbc_pft_macdonaldondarnold_250604.jpg
12:46
Macdonald shuts down idea of Darnold not starting
nbc_pft_jimmarshallhof_250604.jpg
02:42
Why Jim Marshall should be in Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_darnoldexpectations_250604.jpg
05:38
Expectations for Darnold with the Seahawks
nbc_pft_directionofnfl_250604.jpg
08:53
How football has evolved and where it’s heading

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_smxinxtbets_250605.jpg
04:22
Bet on Cooper to make the podium at Thunder Valley
nbc_moto_smxifacts_250605.jpg
07:26
Deegan having ‘systematic rise to the top’
nbc_moto_smxi30board_250605.jpg
16:21
Elevation, track are key stories at Thunder Valley
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_250605.jpg
02:08
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
nbc_roto_calvinridley_250605.jpg
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
nbc_roto_swift_250605.jpg
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
nbc_rfs_arodgersnews_250605.jpg
03:47
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?
nbc_roto_richardson_250605.jpg
01:12
Richardson will miss minicamp with shoulder injury
GettyImages-2213412822_copy.jpg
15:32
Top counter-attack goals of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_roto_harris_250605.jpg
01:32
‘Hold on’ to Braves’ Harris II in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_tovar_250506.jpg
01:17
Fantasy impact of Rockies SS Tovar’s injury
nbc_roto_coleragans_250605.jpg
01:13
What Ragans return means for Royals’ rotation
nbc_golf_kornferryrd1hl_250605.jpg
06:10
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 1
nbc_pl_fuljimenezallgoals_250605.jpg
10:05
Every Jimenez goal scored during the PL season
nbc_dps_timmacmahoninterview_250605.jpg
16:39
Was Dolan or Rose behind Thibodeau’s firing?
nbc_dps_dpnbafinalspreview_250605.jpg
08:26
Pacers must ‘put a little doubt’ into Thunder
nbc_dls_stanleycupgame1_250605.jpg
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
nbc_roto_ufc316_250605.jpg
01:29
Is O’Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?
nbc_roto_cubswins_250605.jpg
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
haliburton_game_1.jpg
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
nbc_roto_belmont_250605.jpg
02:34
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
nbc_rtf_cfpseeding_250605.jpg
18:43
Which conference benefits most from CFP changes?
nbc_roto_finalslongshot_v2_250605.jpg
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
nbc_rtf_housesettlement_250605.jpg
04:56
NCAAF’s revenue sharing era ‘is about to begin’
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250605.jpg
01:56
Djokovic undervalued in semifinals against Sinner
nbc_rtf_belichickupdate_250605.jpg
03:01
Inside meaning of June 1 in Belichick’s contract
nbc_rtf_acclawsuit_250605.jpg
09:16
ACC, Clemson, FSU kick the can down the road
nbc_dps_corriganintv_250605.jpg
08:39
Are the Rockies a ‘historically’ bad MLB team?
nbc_dps_nbareax_250605.jpg
09:50
What USA vs. World ASG format would mean for NBA
nbc_golf_goodgoodlonestar_250604.jpg
12:36
Highlights: Good Good Lonestar Shootout