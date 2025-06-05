Watch Now
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
Mike Florio reacts to Aaron Rodgers reportedly heading to Pittsburgh to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, explaining why this process speaks to a level of "desperation," with the key hinging on a playoff win.
Mike Florio reacts to Aaron Rodgers reportedly heading to Pittsburgh to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers, explaining why this process speaks to a level of "desperation," with the key hinging on a playoff win.
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
Greg Olsen joins Mike Florio to explain why, though he believes the tush push will eventually be banned, he believes the play should continue to exist especially for teams like the Eagles that have mastered it.
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
Pablo Torre joins Mike Florio to break down his reporting on the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson situation at UNC, explaining why the story is among the most shocking and compelling he’s ever covered.
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
Mike Florio is joined by Pablo Torre to break down when the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson story came on his radar, why it is important for the sake of power, politics and sports and what the tipping point was.
Purdy, 49ers reportedly agree to 5-year extension
Mike Florio reacts to Brock Purdy's reported new 5-year, $265 million deal with the 49ers, including the significance of the contract details and what it means for the young QB's future in San Francisco.
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
Mike Florio discusses the NFL fining the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 over the Shedeur Sanders prank call, and what it means about protecting information moving forward.
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
Mike Florio reacts to Cleveland selecting Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, becoming the fifth signal caller on the Browns depth chart.
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
With all the upheaval around NCAA rules in recent years, Mike Florio wonders if Shedeur Sanders could go back to college if he is upset with his NFL draft slot.
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons traded up with the Los Angeles Rams to select DE James Pearce Jr. with the No. 26 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, bolstering the pass rush alongside fellow first-rounder Jalon Walker.