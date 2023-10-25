Watch Now
After further review: The elements of a catch
Mike Florio reviews catches by Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Seahawks wideout Jake Bobo and explains why the NFL needs to provide more clarity for what a catch is in regards to the players feet.
Eagles highlight Simms’ favorite NFL Week 8 bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down their favorite bets for NFL Week 8, including the an upset from the Los Angeles Rams and domination from the Philadelphia Eagles, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 8 preview: Bengals vs. 49ers
Chris Simms explains why he likes the 49ers over the Bengals despite backup QB Sam Darnold getting the start but Mike Florio thinks the pressure is on Cincinnati to win.
Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Chargers
Chris Simms discusses why he is on upset alert for the Week 8 SNF matchup between the Bears and Chargers and Mike Florio explains why he believes in Chicago backup QB Tyson Bagent.
Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
The Chiefs and Broncos are meeting for the second time in three weeks. Chris Simms and Mike Florio are not expecting Denver to get revenge, though.
Week 8 preview: Ravens vs. Cardinals
The Ravens are coming off one of the best games any team has played all season. Will they keep it up or fall flat in their matchup with the Cardinals?
Week 8 preview: Browns vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the Cleveland Browns-Seattle Seahawks matchup and discuss why they think it could be a defensive battle between the two teams
Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Giants
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Battle for New York as the Jets might be the more talented team but their style of play is conducive to the Giants hanging around and potentially pulling off the upset win.
Week 8 preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the AFC East matchup between the Dolphins and Patriots and discuss why they expect Miami to come out on top even if Tyreek Hill does not play.
Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Colts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that Indianapolis' defense will have plenty of answers for an up-and-down New Orleans offense led by Derek Carr.