Hutchinson: MNF win v. Seahawks was a 'weird game'
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson joins Mike Florio to discuss his dance background, the team reaction to Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown pass to Jared Goff, the new Lions uniforms and more.
NFL Week 4 preview: Browns vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether Las Vegas can turn things around vs. the Browns, and why Cleveland's raw talent might be enough to secure a win over the struggling Raiders.
NFL Week 4 preview: Broncos vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio expect a close game between the Broncos and Jets, observing a shift in Denver's offensive scheme to give Bo Nix more freedom to attack.
NFL Week 4 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the first-ever meeting between Patrick Mahomes and Jim Harbaugh, debating whether the Los Angeles Chargers head coach can slow down the reigning Super Bowl MVP.
NFL Week 4 preview: Patriots vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 4 matchup between the Patriots and 49ers, debating if New England can get back on track against an injury-riddled San Francisco team.
NFL Week 4 preview: Commanders vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how the Commanders, fresh off a breakout game for Jayden Daniels, will hold up against the Cardinals.
NFL Week 4 preview: Jaguars vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the Texans can use this Week 4 matchup as an opportunity to get back on track against a Jaguars team that lacks fire.
NFL Week 4 preview: Eagles vs. Buccaneers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Week 4 matchup between the Eagles and Buccaneers, discussing if Philadelphia can ride the momentum from last week's victory into Tampa Bay on Sunday.
NFL Week 4 preview: Steelers vs. Colts
Chris Simms and Mike Florio examine some of the top storylines in the Week 4 showdown between the Steelers and Colts, including the Anthony Richardson rollercoaster and whether Justin Fields can keep Pittsburgh unbeaten.