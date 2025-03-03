Watch Now
CIN breaks precedent with franchise tag on Higgins
Cincinnati applied the franchise tag to Tee Higgins for the 2nd straight year, having never used it on the same player twice, with the intent of working toward a long-term deal with the wideout, though challenges remain.
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
Mike Florio reacts to the Commanders reportedly agreeing to trade for Deebo Samuel from the 49ers, a "calculated risk" for Washington and an acknowledgement from San Francisco that the WR's time there had run its course.
Canadian anthem sparks question on NFL protocols
After a slight change to the words of the Canadian anthem ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off title game, Mike Florio questions what policies the NFL has in place to ensure the U.S. anthem is sang accurately at NFL events.
Could Rodgers sign with Dolphins to back up Tua?
Mike Florio analyzes the possible landing spots for Aaron Rodgers, discussing what the 41-year-old wants in his new team and questioning if the veteran would sign with the Dolphins given Tua Tagovailoa's injury history.
Improved field in Brazil is investment protection
Mike Florio examines the NFL working to improve field conditions for the Brazil game later this year and why the field of play generally shouldn't be an afterthought.
How Shilo Sanders can get Combine-verified times
Mike Florio discusses the recent announcement that Shilo Sanders was not invited to the Combine, how the selection process works and if the Lucas Oil Stadium location may provide bias in accurate reporting times.
Cowboys ‘rock of offensive line’ Martin retires
Mike Florio analyzes why the Dallas Cowboys need to devote more resources to their offensive line after the retirement of seven-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin.
Cook wants new contract to be ‘what I deserve’
Mike Florio spells out why before James Cook has a shot to get his true fair market value, he has to put in two more years, as well as why it's not in his best interest to holdout.
Has the need for the Pro Bowl passed?
With the struggles of the NFL Pro Bowl and the NBA All-Star Game, Mike Florio examines the viability of all-star events in the modern sports world.