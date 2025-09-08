Watch Now
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
Mike Florio explains why Bill Belichick banning Patriots staff from North Carolina practices is “an embarrassment.”
Mike Florio explains why Bill Belichick banning Patriots staff from North Carolina practices is “an embarrassment.”
Mike Florio examines the Dallas Cowboys reportedly sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and looks at how the Cowboys' mistakes resulted in them dealing one of the best defensive players in the NFL.
Mike Florio breaks down why the Rashee Rice suspension could've been much worse than six games if the WR had tried to kick it down the road.
Mike Florio reacts to the Colts naming Daniel Jones their starting QB over Anthony Richardson, sharing how this move admits their "mistake" of drafting the former No. 4 pick and what Jones brings to the table.
Eli Manning joins Mike Florio to discuss his time at Ole Miss, the advice he has for Giants rookie QB Jaxson Dart, the defensive player that gave him fits throughout his career and more.
Mike Florio analyzes two NFL legal issues, including Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice’s hearing reportedly being scheduled for Sept. 30 and former head coach Brian Flores securing a win over the NFL in federal appeals court.
Former NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith joins Mike Florio on PFT PM to share why he would've appealed any inconsistencies when the NFL's grievance ruling came out.
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into Micah Parsons' trade request from the Dallas Cowboys and his lengthy statement that he released on social media Friday afternoon.
Mike Florio discusses the AFC South's frontrunners, the NFL's collusion ruling, as well as the potential for an NFL European expansion.
Mike Florio weighs in on whether the Pittsburgh Steelers are really among the top 10-12 Super Bowl contenders, as Aaron Rodgers proclaimed, and what they can do to play themselves into that conversation.