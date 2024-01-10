 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Carroll transitions from SEA coach to advisor

January 10, 2024 02:58 PM
Mike Florio reacts to the news that Pete Carroll is moving from on from his head coach role of the Seahawks for the first time in 14 years, and why the change is "surprising."
Up Next
nbc_pft_pm_belichicklandingspotsv2_240111.jpg
7:43
Falcons, Chargers, Commanders interested in Bill?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240111__053165.jpg
11:40
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL coaching carousel could grow
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nextforpatriots_240111.jpg
0:51
How candidates should view Patriots HC opening
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichickmutuallyparts_240111.jpg
4:04
Belichick, Patriots parting was amicable
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_bbplayofflandingteam_240111.jpg
6:13
Could Jones target Belichick if Cowboys lose?
Now Playing
nbc_csu_brownstexanspreviewv3_240111.jpg
11:40
Wild Card preview: Browns vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dolphinschiefspreviewv3_240111.jpg
12:34
Wild Card preview: Dolphins vs. Chiefs
Now Playing
nbc_csu_ramslionsv3_240111.jpg
5:27
Wild Card preview: Rams vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_csu_packerscowboysv2_240111.jpg
4:43
Wild Card preview: Packers vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_csu_steelersbills_240111.jpg
5:07
Wild Card preview: Steelers vs. Bills
Now Playing