Monken emerges as Browns' choice for head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the Browns hiring Todd Monken as their head coach and explains why there is an element of surprise with the decision.
Mike Florio reacts to the Browns hiring Todd Monken as their head coach and explains why there is an element of surprise with the decision.
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
Mike Florio reacts to the Bills hiring Joe Brady as the team's next head coach, examining what the former offensive coordinator can do to get Buffalo through the "playoff wall."
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
Mike Florio praises Cooper Kupp for his fantastic performance in a win over the Rams after they released him prior to the season, talking about his "four big moments" in the second half helped Seattle secure the victory.
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
Mike Florio explains why Art Rooney II and the Steelers hiring Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin is frustrating to many Steelers fans, sharing why Pittsburgh "hired a guy that really didn't have any place else to go."
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?
Mike Florio debates if the NFL should play conference championship games at neutral sites, revealing that the NFL has pondered this idea in the past and explaining how weather can become a huge factor in the postseason.
Florio: Taunting ‘not consistently applied’ in NFL
Mike Florio talks about Riq Woolen getting a taunting flag in the third quarter of a win over the Rams, criticizing Woolen for his actions and sharing why they could have been catastrophic for Seattle in a tight game.
Florio: Payton going for it was a ‘bad decision’
Mike Florio reacts to the Patriots winning their first-ever postseason game in Denver, criticizing Broncos head coach Sean Payton for his choice to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the New England 14 in the second quarter.
Steelers break tradition by hiring McCarthy as HC
With the Steelers hiring former Packers and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to succeed Mike Tomlin, PFT explains how the move represents a "dramatic change" from the organization's hiring history.
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the Baltimore Ravens naming Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter their next head coach while questioning how involved QB Lamar Jackson was in the process.