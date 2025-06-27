Watch Now
D.C. Council taps brakes on WAS stadium deal
Mike Florio recalls how the Commanders' stadium deal was first presented as a "done deal," discusses the idea of taxpayers' money going towards a stadium and why it could become a slippery slope.
Up Next
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders' potential
Mike Florio discusses the 49ers schedule, salary cap negotiations, Raiders' playoff potential, as well as the likelihood of the Eagles repeating in the Super Bowl.
Ex-Ravens kicker Tucker gets 10-week suspension
Ex-Ravens kicker Tucker gets 10-week suspension
Mike Florio weighs in on the NFL giving former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker a 10-week suspension, explaining why he thinks it will be an "uphill climb" for Tucker to return to the league.
D.C. Council taps brakes on WAS stadium deal
D.C. Council taps brakes on WAS stadium deal
Mike Florio recalls how the Commanders' stadium deal was first presented as a "done deal," discusses the idea of taxpayers' money going towards a stadium and why it could become a slippery slope.
Cowboys’ Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
Cowboys' Pickens bails on Pittsburgh football camp
Mike Florio reacts to Cowboys WR George Pickens canceling a planned appearance at a youth football camp in Pittsburgh, diving into the complicated situation and explaining why the camp organizers are partially at fault.
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
PFT PM Mailbag: QBs to get fully guaranteed deal?
Mike Florio dives into the PFT Mailbag to answer questions about which quarterback will get a fully guaranteed contract, the possibility of a revamped NFL offseason and the coaches on the hot seat.
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
What happens next in the NFL collusion ruling?
Mike Florio discusses the latest developments in the NFL's collusion saga where the NFL and NFLPA hid a 61-page ruling in a landmark collusion arbitration.
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
Lamm claims quotes criticizing Dolphins are fake
Mike Florio stresses the importance of being able to tell if a source is credible and explains how misinformation often is spread.
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
Bucs sign Bowles, Licht to multiyear extensions
Mike Florio reacts to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers inking head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht to multiyear extensions, explaining how the team is "keeping the band together" for another playoff run.
Bengals, Hamilton County to extend stadium lease
Bengals, Hamilton County to extend stadium lease
Mike Florio weighs in on the Cincinnati Bengals' deal with Hamilton County to extend their Paycor Stadium lease, explaining how both parties found a "middle ground" despite the agreement not being "long-term."