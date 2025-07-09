Watch Now
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
Mike Florio reflects on the QBs George Pickens has had to work with prior to Dak Prescott and explains why the WR could really emerge in Dallas.
Up Next
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
Mike Florio reflects on the QBs George Pickens has had to work with prior to Dak Prescott and explains why the WR could really emerge in Dallas.
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
Mike Florio examines the contrasting approaches that Kyren Williams and James Cook are using as they both seek new deals, explaining how the Los Angeles Rams running back is doing everything the team asks of him.
Will Chiefs work out a long-term deal with Smith?
Will Chiefs work out a long-term deal with Smith?
Mike Florio dives into why Trey Smith has a "bird in the hand" regarding a potential long-term deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and the various "wrinkles" that could affect the outcome.
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
Netflix's 'Quarterback' is nice 'background noise'
Mike Florio weighs in on season 2 of Netflix's 'Quarterback' starring Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff, explaining why the series is good "background noise" during the offseason.
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss how teams will weigh roster cuts if there's no preseason games, whether a head coach can run a "tight ship" in today's league, the next NFL team to be sold and more.
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership
Florio: Dolphins are 'stuck' under Ross' ownership
Mike Florio unpacks Asante Samuel Sr.'s comments regarding his son, Asante Samuel Jr., and the reported interest from the Miami Dolphins.
Is Rodgers’ media tour a distraction from winning?
Is Rodgers' media tour a distraction from winning?
Mike Florio explains why Aaron Rodgers needs to prioritize winning with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the quarterback's comments on the Pat McAfee Show.
Florio: Cousins felt ‘misled’ by Falcons
Florio: Cousins felt 'misled' by Falcons
Mike Florio discusses Kirk Cousins revealing his discontent after the Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft.
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss the latest on the Chiefs stadium decision, NFL Europe, whether Jon Gruden will coach again in the NFL and more.