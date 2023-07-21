 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Olympics: Swimming-Aug 1
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dalvincook_230721.jpg
Will teams shy away from Cook?
nbc_pft_jordanaddison_230721.jpg
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230721.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Rodgers’ contract, McCarthy’s job

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Olympics: Swimming-Aug 1
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dalvincook_230721.jpg
Will teams shy away from Cook?
nbc_pft_jordanaddison_230721.jpg
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230721.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Rodgers’ contract, McCarthy’s job

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: 'Anyone' would be better than Dan Snyder

July 21, 2023 01:48 PM
Mike Florio discusses the recently approved sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to the new ownership group led by Josh Harris, as well as the fine levied on Snyder during his departure.
Up Next
nbc_pft_commandersale_230721v2.jpg
20:48
Florio: ‘Anyone’ would be better than Dan Snyder
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230721.jpg
4:14
Will teams shy away from Cook?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jordanaddison_230721.jpg
2:07
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230721.jpg
6:06
PFT Mailbag: Rodgers’ contract, McCarthy’s job
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_reid_230721.jpg
4:17
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 1 Reid
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_miket_230720.jpg
7:29
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 2 Tomlin
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230720.jpg
6:48
PFT Mailbag: Which teams will not make playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rbcontracts_230720.jpg
11:30
What can RBs do to improve contract situations?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_alternateuniforms_230720.jpg
5:32
Should NFL pull back on alternate, throwback unis?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snyderera_230720.jpg
8:37
What Harris needs to do be better than Snyder
Now Playing