Goodell's contract extension still not finalized
Mike Florio dives into the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell contract extension that was reported to be done months ago but still not finalized ahead of next week's quarterly owners' meeting.
Impact of NFL’s helmet rule on game’s outcome
Following the Week 5 contests between the Chiefs-Vikings and Ravens-Steelers, Mike Florio unpacks the rule about NFL players removing their helmet in the field of play.
Vikings get glimpse of life without Jefferson
In the wake of Justin Jefferson being placed on IR due to a hamstring injury, Mike Florio wonders whether the star WR's absence will prompt the Vikings to either formalize a deal or rely on others like Jordan Addison.
Rodgers continues to poke at Pfizer, Kelce
Mike Florio dives into the latest remarks made by Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers where he called Pfizer a corrupt company and challenged Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to a vaccine debate.
Taylor’s extension with Colts gives him security
Mike Florio reacts to the Indianapolis Colts giving running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension and what that means for both sides moving forward.
Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Rams in Week 5 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 5, including a potential defensive struggle between the Bengals and Cardinals, the Rams facing off against the Eagles and more.
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a "dangerous" game between the Bengals and Cardinals, and discuss whether Cincinnati can avoid falling to 1-4 against Arizona.
Week 5 preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether it's time to panic in Pittsburgh ahead of their Week 5 AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Week 5 Monday night matchup between the Packers and Raiders where the likely return of Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) could be the key difference maker for the Raiders.