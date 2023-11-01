Watch Now
How Commanders could trade for Belichick
Mike Florio dives into some of the rumored changes to come for the Washington Commanders, including a potential trade for Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Up Next
Florio: ‘No news’ from latest report on Cardinals
Florio: 'No news' from latest report on Cardinals
Mike Florio reacts to the latest chatter surrounding the Arizona Cardinals' reported organizational dysfunction and explains why the NFL hasn't taken further action yet.
How Commanders could trade for Belichick
How Commanders could trade for Belichick
Mike Florio dives into some of the rumored changes to come for the Washington Commanders, including a potential trade for Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
McDaniels needed more time with Raiders
McDaniels needed more time with Raiders
Mike Florio talks about how establishing the "Patriot Way" takes time and Josh McDaniels wasn't allotted that required amount of time to get the pieces in place during his short tenure with the Raiders.
Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary
Tracing the history of PFT on its anniversary
On the 22nd anniversary of ProFootballTalk.com, Mike Florio recalls the origin and history of the website and PFT's journey to present day.
Eagles highlight Simms’ favorite NFL Week 8 bets
Eagles highlight Simms' favorite NFL Week 8 bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down their favorite bets for NFL Week 8, including the an upset from the Los Angeles Rams and domination from the Philadelphia Eagles, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Week 8 preview: Bengals vs. 49ers
Week 8 preview: Bengals vs. 49ers
Chris Simms explains why he likes the 49ers over the Bengals despite backup QB Sam Darnold getting the start but Mike Florio thinks the pressure is on Cincinnati to win.
Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Chargers
Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Chargers
Chris Simms discusses why he is on upset alert for the Week 8 SNF matchup between the Bears and Chargers and Mike Florio explains why he believes in Chicago backup QB Tyson Bagent.
Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
The Chiefs and Broncos are meeting for the second time in three weeks. Chris Simms and Mike Florio are not expecting Denver to get revenge, though.
Week 8 preview: Ravens vs. Cardinals
Week 8 preview: Ravens vs. Cardinals
The Ravens are coming off one of the best games any team has played all season. Will they keep it up or fall flat in their matchup with the Cardinals?