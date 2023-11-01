 Skip navigation
How Commanders could trade for Belichick

November 1, 2023 03:22 PM
Mike Florio dives into some of the rumored changes to come for the Washington Commanders, including a potential trade for Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
Florio: 'No news' from latest report on Cardinals
How Commanders could trade for Belichick
