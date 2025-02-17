Watch Now
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
Mike Florio assesses what it might cost to acquire Myles Garrett from the Browns and discusses how Deshaun Watson might fit into a potential trade if Cleveland is willing to admit their mistake.
Martin, Incognito case resurfaces 11 years later
Mike Florio discusses the resurgence of the Jonathan Martin-Richie Incognito bullying case that struck the NFL in 2013, observing the larger culture issue in the league and what could have been handled differently.
How Watson could fit in a Garrett trade package
Mike Florio assesses what it might cost to acquire Myles Garrett from the Browns and discusses how Deshaun Watson might fit into a potential trade if Cleveland is willing to admit their mistake.
Will Jones and Vikings work out a new deal?
Mike Florio discusses the future of Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, questioning if the two sides will work out a new deal heading into next season.
Is PIT ‘inclined’ to let Harris test free agency?
Mike Florio checks in on the free agent market for running backs, specifically Steelers RB Najee Harris, and analyzes the divided line between "good and great" that could influence Pittsburgh's decision.
List of Ravens’ Tucker accusers has reached 16
Mike Florio discusses reports of seven additional massage therapists accusing Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate behavior, bringing the total number to 16.
Unpacking timing of Schottenheimer hiring
Mike Florio unpacks Dallas naming Brian Schottenheimer its next head coach, including what the timing of the announcement reveals and why he thinks the Cowboys wanted to keep Mike McCarthy.
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
Mike Florio reacts to Pete Carroll's reported agreement to become the new Las Vegas head coach and explains why he gives the Raiders the exact culture change they need.
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell
Bears head coach Ben Johnson shares his growth under Dan Campbell's leadership in Detroit, how Jared Goff made him a better coach, and why he is "not taking the easy way out" going to a division rival.
Johnson eager to ‘earn’ Williams, Bears’ trust
Mike Florio and Chris Simms chat with Ben Johnson after his move to Chicago, where the Bears new head coach reflects on the interview process, going to a division rival, and why he's so eager to work with Caleb Williams.