 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Does Anzalone's hamstring injury signal a hold in?

July 21, 2025 01:54 PM
Mike Florio analyzes is Alex Anzalone's hamstring injury is a sign of "holding in" in search of a contract extension with the Detroit Lions after passing his conditioning test.
Up Next
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
4:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpmcommanders_250721.jpg
4:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_lionslbinjury_250721.jpg
2:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_levis_250721.jpg
1:51
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_cowboyssb_250721.jpg
2:18
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
7:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
4:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
1:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_roto_oroy_250721.jpg
01:41
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY
nbc_roto_titansfutures_250721.jpg
01:59
How to ride Titans’ upside in futures market
nbc_roto_harrisstarter_250718.jpg
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
nbc_pftpm_tjwattdeal_250718.jpg
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250718.jpg
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
nbc_pftpm_howellresigns_250718.jpg
02:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
lovepackers.jpg
02:11
Packers ‘look like’ the bet for NFC North champion
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
nbc_pftpm_najeeharris_250717.jpg
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250717.jpg
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250717.jpg
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
nbc_bte_bears_250717.jpg
01:52
Bears’ ‘nightmare’ schedule favors Under 8.5 wins
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
06:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
Micah_Parsons.jpg
02:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
nbc_pftpm_treysmith_250716.jpg
05:30
Smith gets ‘a great deal’ with four-year contract
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250716.jpg
02:01
Packers could be ‘really surprising’ in 2025
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
01:35
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
15:11
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
03:01
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
03:20
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role
nbc_pftpm_gibbs_250715.jpg
02:46
Lions’ Gibbs lining up more at wide receiver
nbc_pftpm_judkins_250715.jpg
04:21
Will NFL place Browns’ Judkins on paid leave?
nbc_pftpm_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
04:41
What Wilson’s extension means for Jets’ future

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship
nbc_dls_wnbamoney_250721.jpg
07:56
Hill calls out WNBA revenue structure
nbc_golf_rorynorthernirelandweek_250721.jpg
08:24
McIlroy ‘embraced’ homecoming at The Open
nbc_dps_richlernerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
19:08
Is Scottie Scheffler comparable to Tiger Woods?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterviewv2_250721.jpg
16:42
Would Saban consider returning to NFL coaching?
nbc_golf_ewenmurrayintv_250721.jpg
06:11
Is Scheffler on pace to be an ‘all-time great?’
nbc_golf_brandelonscottie_250721.jpg
15:19
Chamblee: Scheffler ‘is just in another league’
nbc_dps_dponscottiescheffler_250721.jpg
08:42
Why Scheffler deserves praise for being himself
nbc_bte_tourdefrance_250721.jpg
01:38
How likely is Pogačar to sweep at Tour de France?
nbc_bte_bigten_250721.jpg
02:06
Who could win the Big Ten title with a tight race?
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250721.jpg
01:46
Why under is ‘best angle’ in Liberty-Fever matchup
nbc_bte_lakersfutures_250721.jpg
01:39
Lakers’ ‘high-end talent’ warrants a look in West
oly_wpw_worlds_usagre_250721.jpg
11:09
U.S. women’s water polo falls to Greece in semis
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_schefflercareermajors_250720.jpg
06:50
How many majors will Scheffler win in his career?
nbc_cyc_btpseg3_250720.jpg
04:48
Simmons, Americans excelling during Tour de France
nbc_nas_whatdriversaidv2_250720.jpg
04:16
Cup drivers recap Dover race won by Hamlin
nascarthumbnailcars.jpg
14:38
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
rory_site.jpg
05:07
Rory: Got all I wanted this week except claret jug
rahm_site.jpg
03:19
Pros: Scheffler ‘doing what everybody wants to do’
nbc_golf_jeep16x9_250720.jpg
01:30
Top shots at No. 13, 2025 Open Championship, Rd. 4
newthumba.jpg
04:33
Wilson, Ogwumike discuss WNBA CBA negotiations
nbc_golf_scheffleronset_250720.jpg
07:45
Scheffler joins Live From: The keys to major No. 4
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250720.jpg
06:07
Wagner outdoes the Open champion from 8th bunker
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250720.jpg
20:34
Scottie: Open win special, but Tiger comps ‘silly’
nbc_rtf_full_alabamaseason_250720.jpg
05:19
Where does Alabama stand in a post Saban world?
nbc_golf_theopenrd4late_250720.jpg
19:57
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Late Final Round
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250720.jpg
05:54
Scheffler lifts Claret Jug, Bennett takes a tumble