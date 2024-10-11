Watch Now
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
Mike Florio breaks down the latest in Jon Gruden's case against the NFL, as the former Raiders coach secured an order from the Nevada Supreme Court setting the case against the league for a rehearing.
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
Mike Florio discusses why New York media members should be asking tougher questions to Aaron Rodgers, breaking down why it's important for the polarizing QB to speak candidly following Robert Saleh's firing.
NFL Week 6 preview: Colts vs. Titans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans, which the Titans are favored to win behind the potential return of Will Levis
Ravens, Texans, Lions lead NFL Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for Week 6 of the NFL season, favoring the Ravens against the Commanders, Texans to defeat the Patriots and Lions to triumph over the Cowboys.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bills vs. Jets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, as the Bills are favored to win the first game the Jets will play since the firing of Robert Saleh.
NFL Week 6 preview: Bengals vs. Giants
Chris Simms and Mike Florio see Sunday Night Football as make-or-break for the Bengals, and they think Joe Burrow and company will deliver against the Giants.
NFL Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Cowboys
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both like the Lions to win and cover when they take on the Cowboys in Dallas in Week 6.
NFL Week 6 preview: Falcons vs. Panthers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss the upcoming matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, which the Falcons are favored due to ability of Kirk Cousins and the Panthers' poor record.
NFL Week 6 preview: Texans vs. Patriots
The Texans are a tough starting point for Drake Maye's NFL career, and Chris Simms and Mike Florio don't think the Patriots have the talent to take down Houston.