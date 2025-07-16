 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Smith gets 'a great deal' with four-year contract

July 16, 2025 01:59 PM
Mike Florio calls Trey Smith's four-year contract with the Chiefs "a great deal", further discussing his value in the postseason and idea of "revamping" the playoff pay system.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
5:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
6:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
Now Playing
Micah_Parsons.jpg
2:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
5:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_treysmith_250716.jpg
5:30
Smith gets ‘a great deal’ with four-year contract
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
15:11
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
3:01
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
3:20
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gibbs_250715.jpg
2:46
Lions’ Gibbs lining up more at wide receiver
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_bte_feverliberty_250716.jpg
02:01
Packers could be ‘really surprising’ in 2025
nbc_roto_mikewilliams_250715.jpg
01:31
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
01:35
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets
nbc_pftpm_judkins_250715.jpg
04:21
Will NFL place Browns’ Judkins on paid leave?
nbc_pftpm_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
04:41
What Wilson’s extension means for Jets’ future
nbc_bte_lionsfutures_250715.jpg
02:39
Be wary of the Lions in 2025 futures markets
nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
01:20
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
01:22
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_pft_mailbag_250714.jpg
09:13
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
nbc_pft_NFLPA_lloydhowell_250714.jpg
12:39
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
sirianni.jpg
03:40
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat
nbc_pft_49ers_jennings_deal_250714.jpg
03:17
Jennings reportedly wants a new deal or a trade
USATSI_26045376_copy.jpg
06:50
Why 30 second-round draft picks remain unsigned
nbc_pft_browns_arrested_rookie_250714.jpg
04:56
Judkins is arrested on domestic battery charge
CMCRoto.jpg
02:32
Is Christian McCaffrey the best bet to win CPOY?
nbc_roto_vikingsfutures_250714(2).jpg
02:14
Evaluating Vikings futures and Super Bowl odds
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
11:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
13:14
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
02:53
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
nbc_pft_pftpmsteelersrodgers_250711.jpg
02:25
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
nbc_pftpm_harrisnews_250711.jpg
05:57
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks ‘mishap’
nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
01:18
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
02:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
05:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
03:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
04:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250710.jpg
07:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
nbc_pftpm_legalfees_250710.jpg
07:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
nbc_pftpm_collusionrecap_250710.jpg
08:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
01:16
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_tour21ep2_250716.jpg
12:31
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 2
nbc_roto_shanebieberv2_250716.jpg
01:29
Wait to stash Guardians’ Bieber until end of July
nbc_dlb_nflpaunion_250716.jpg
07:45
Former NFLPA president reacts to collusion scandal
nbc_roto_gibbs_250716.jpg
01:14
Lions’ Gibbs out wide ‘way more’ under new OC
kaiser_site.jpg
07:58
Caddy, friend Kaiser integral to Xander’s success
nbc_roto_saucegardner_250716.jpg
01:08
Gardner a ‘cornerstone’ for Jets after extension
nbc_cyc_tdfst11hls_v2_250716.jpg
36:02
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11
nbc_roto_xavierlegette_250716.jpg
01:06
Legette has ‘big upside’ as late-round WR flier
nbc_dls_nbagambling_250716.jpg
08:55
The ‘mystery’ behind Beasley’s gambling scandal
nbc_cyc_btp_stage12preview_250716.jpg
04:04
Vingegaard, Pogacar set for Stage 12 mountain duel
nbc_roto_euryperez_250716.jpg
01:36
Perez ‘rounding into form’ with Marlins
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250716.jpg
01:35
Dodgers’ Snell looks ‘really good’ in rehab start
nbc_golf_johnsonhitapology_250716.jpg
03:37
With crowd watching, Wagner skulls into grandstand
nbc_dls_allstargame_250716.jpg
13:39
Debating Schwarber’s ASG MVP win, swing-off format
nbc_wnba_toplaysnightv2_250716.jpg
02:37
Highlights: Fever beat Sun, Sparks down Mystics
lfcoursediscussion0716.jpg
10:46
Portrush wind, conditions will create ‘volatility’
nbc_bte_padres_250716.jpg
01:23
Padres in ‘prime position’ for postseason run
nbc_bte_texas_250716.jpg
02:03
Texas over 9.5 wins is a ‘great bet’ to make
nbc_bte_aces_250716.jpg
01:19
Bet Over on Bueckers in ‘great matchup’ vs. Aces
lfportush16.jpg
03:53
‘Calamity corner’ Portrush 16th a ‘brilliant’ hole
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250716.jpg
01:28
Healy ‘lost a few years’ off his life in Stage 11
rory_scottie_site.jpg
15:25
What must Rory and Scottie get right at The Open?
nbc_cyc_tdfsimmonsintv_250716.jpg
02:53
Simmons: ‘With these guys, you don’t not ride’
nbc_cyc_tdfstudiopogacarcrash_250716.jpg
03:11
Why did Pogačar’s rivals slow down after crash?
finishstageeleven.jpg
08:20
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 11 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfpogacarcrash_250716.jpg
02:11
Pogačar crashes during Stage 11 of Tour de France
kelsey.jpg
01:31
Fever can ‘gut it out’ to cover spread vs. Liberty
nbc_bte_theopenmisscut_250716.jpg
01:55
Smith could have ‘huge problems’ at The Open
bryson_mpx.jpg
04:15
Biggest questions going into The Open first round
tiger_site.jpg
04:40
Looking back on Tiger’s dominant 2000 Open win