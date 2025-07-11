 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Mahomes 'not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season

July 11, 2025 01:49 PM
While Mike Florio believes "it's inevitable there's going to be 18 games" in the NFL regular season, Patrick Mahomes said "he's not a big fan" of the idea — unless there was a second bye week added.
Up Next
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbagv2_250711.jpg
11:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpmhowellv2_250711.jpg
13:14
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpmmahomes18games_250711.jpg
2:53
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpmsteelersrodgers_250711.jpg
2:25
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_harrisnews_250711.jpg
5:57
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks ‘mishap’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
2:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
5:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
3:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
4:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250710.jpg
7:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
01:18
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
nbc_pftpm_legalfees_250710.jpg
07:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
nbc_pftpm_collusionrecap_250710.jpg
08:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
01:16
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
13:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
04:06
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
03:04
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision
nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
04:16
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
nbc_pft_pftpm_kyrenwilliamsjamescook_250709.jpg
03:38
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
nbc_pft_pftpm_treysmith_250709.jpg
05:47
Will Chiefs work out a long-term deal with Smith?
nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
02:57
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
15:26
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_pftpm_asantesamuelsr_250708.jpg
03:57
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250708.jpg
06:52
Is Rodgers’ media tour a distraction from winning?
nbc_pftpm_kirkcousins_250708.jpg
05:24
Florio: Cousins felt ‘misled’ by Falcons
nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
17:57
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
02:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250707.jpg
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
nbc_pft_nflowners_bill_250707.jpg
03:45
Big, Beautiful Bill could’ve affected NFL owners
nbc_pft_commanders_250707.jpg
07:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
04:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_pft_mailbag_250703.jpg
18:12
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
03:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
02:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
nbc_pft_commanders_250703.jpg
03:40
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
nbc_pft_bigshield_250703.jpg
05:19
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
nbc_roto_joshpalmer_250702.jpg
01:12
Is Palmer being ‘slept on’ in Bills offense?
ohiogovernor.jpg
08:28
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_mlbfuturesgame_250711.jpg
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
nbc_roto_bricematthews_250711.jpg
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
nbc_roto_pca_250711.jpg
01:22
Crow-Armstrong becoming a ‘true superstar’
nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
08:35
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
nbc_roto_bulls_250711.jpg
01:48
Bet Bulls over 32.5 wins in 2025-26 season
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250711.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
nbc_roto_dreamfever_250711.jpg
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
nbc_roto_nbamvp_v2_250711.jpg
02:31
Why Jokic is an early favorite over SGA for MVP
nbc_roto_nbamip_250711.jpg
03:11
Who is the bet to win NBA Most Improved Player?
nbc_dps_robmac_250711.jpg
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
nbc_roto_swiatekvsanisimova_250711.jpg
01:47
Betting Swiatek vs. Anisimova in Wimbledon final
nbc_dps_jonathanthomas_250711.jpg
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_250711.jpg
02:05
Pogacar explains how he won ‘iconic climb’
nbc_dps_natebargatze_250711.jpg
16:58
Bargatze details rise in comedy, Vanderbilt fandom
bikingphotofinishstageseven.jpg
10:17
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfsmallpelotoncrash_250711.jpg
02:16
Nasty Stage 7 crash knocks down multiple riders
nbc_cyc_tdfhillclimb_250711.jpg
07:37
Cyclists climb through Stage 7 of Tour de France
oly_wpw_worlds_usachn_250711.jpg
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_cyc_tdfs6ehlv4_250710.jpg
28:47
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250710.jpg
03:04
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli
nbc_dps_themizinterview_250710.jpg
16:12
The Miz: Flacco is taking Browns to the Super Bowl
nbc_dps_mattryaninterview_250710.jpg
17:01
Ryan weighs in on what makes a QB a Hall of Famer