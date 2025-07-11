Watch Now
Mahomes 'not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
While Mike Florio believes "it's inevitable there's going to be 18 games" in the NFL regular season, Patrick Mahomes said "he's not a big fan" of the idea — unless there was a second bye week added.
Up Next
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
PFT PM Mailbag: Guaranteed deals, games in Hawaii
Mike Florio answers questions from the PFT PM Mailbag, discussing guaranteed contracts for quarterbacks, the possibility of the NFL playing games in Hawaii, cold weather teams getting domed stadiums and more.
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
NFLPA circles wagons around Howell
Mike Florio provides a thorough breakdown to unpack how unnamed NFLPA sources are mobilizing to defend Lloyd Howell's potential conflict of interest.
Mahomes ‘not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
Mahomes 'not a big fan’ of 18-game regular season
While Mike Florio believes "it's inevitable there's going to be 18 games" in the NFL regular season, Patrick Mahomes said "he's not a big fan" of the idea — unless there was a second bye week added.
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
Whaley: PIT considered drafting Rodgers in 2005
Mike Florio reacts to former Pittsburgh Steelers executive Doug Whaley's comments about potentially drafting Aaron Rodgers back in the 2005 NFL Draft.
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks ‘mishap’
Harris suffers eye injury in fireworks 'mishap'
Mike Florio discusses the information available about Najee Harris' fireworks accident over the 4th of July weekend, breaking down when he started following the story and his communication with sources along the way.
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss why he believes the New England Patriots are being overlooked, and how team owners should be at the organization's facility every day.
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into Deion Sanders' comments regarding a potential salary cap for college football.
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
Mike Florio spells out what a change in NFLPA leadership could mean for the NFL and why the union needs an executive director who's willing to fight hard for the players.
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
Inside NFLPA's rules for changing leadership
Mike Florio delves into the NFL Players Association's process for removing leadership through votes, before examining players' relationships with the union and reasons behind the league's "imbalance."