 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Howell resigns from NFLPA in 'stunning' move

July 18, 2025 01:08 PM
Mike Florio reacts to Lloyd Howell's resignation as NFLPA Executive Director and assesses which "tipping points" forced his exit from the players' association after just two years on the job.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
7:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
4:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
1:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tjwattdeal_250718.jpg
3:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250718.jpg
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_howellresigns_250718.jpg
2:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
5:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
2:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
Now Playing
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
1:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_najeeharris_250717.jpg
3:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_roto_harrisstarter_250718.jpg
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
lovepackers.jpg
02:11
Packers ‘look like’ the bet for NFC North champion
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250717.jpg
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250717.jpg
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
nbc_bte_bears_250717.jpg
01:52
Bears’ ‘nightmare’ schedule favors Under 8.5 wins
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
06:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
Micah_Parsons.jpg
02:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
nbc_pftpm_treysmith_250716.jpg
05:30
Smith gets ‘a great deal’ with four-year contract
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250716.jpg
02:01
Packers could be ‘really surprising’ in 2025
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
01:35
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250715.jpg
15:11
PFT PM Mailbag: NFLPA leadership, league expansion
nbc_pftpm_vonmiller_250715.jpg
03:01
Report: FA Miller has interest from three teams
nbc_pftpm_bridgewater_250715.jpg
03:20
Bridgewater suspended from high school HC role
nbc_pftpm_gibbs_250715.jpg
02:46
Lions’ Gibbs lining up more at wide receiver
nbc_pftpm_judkins_250715.jpg
04:21
Will NFL place Browns’ Judkins on paid leave?
nbc_pftpm_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
04:41
What Wilson’s extension means for Jets’ future
nbc_bte_lionsfutures_250715.jpg
02:39
Be wary of the Lions in 2025 futures markets
nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
01:20
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
01:22
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_pft_mailbag_250714.jpg
09:13
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
nbc_pft_NFLPA_lloydhowell_250714.jpg
12:39
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
sirianni.jpg
03:40
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat
nbc_pft_49ers_jennings_deal_250714.jpg
03:17
Jennings reportedly wants a new deal or a trade
USATSI_26045376_copy.jpg
06:50
Why 30 second-round draft picks remain unsigned
nbc_pft_browns_arrested_rookie_250714.jpg
04:56
Judkins is arrested on domestic battery charge
CMCRoto.jpg
02:32
Is Christian McCaffrey the best bet to win CPOY?
nbc_roto_vikingsfutures_250714(2).jpg
02:14
Evaluating Vikings futures and Super Bowl odds

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_fitzintv_250718.jpg
02:59
Fitzpatrick fires a 66: ‘Things have been ticking’
nbc_roto_alvarezv2_250718.jpg
01:59
Alvarez looking ‘more like himself’ in Triple-A
nbc_roto_cortesbrewers_250718.jpg
02:02
Fantasy impact of Cortes nearing return to Brewers
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250718.jpg
01:36
Arrighetti expected to begin rehab assignment
nbc_bte_texasamv2_250718.jpg
02:02
Texas A&M a ‘good bet’ to go over 7.5 wins in 2025
nbc_dls_damianlillard_250718.jpg
07:22
Lillard signing with Trail Blazers is ‘nice story’
nbc_golf_kizandhicks_250718.jpg
01:38
Bat sends Hicks, Kisner scrambling in Open booth
nbc_golf_rahmupset_250718.jpg
01:03
Rahm beats his club up after mis-hit approach
skylar.jpg
01:52
WNBA All-Star Game MVP picks: Diggins, Mitchell
nbc_bte_cyyoung_250718.jpg
01:39
Skubal, Crochet ‘neck and neck’ to win AL Cy Young
nbc_golf_liintv_250718.jpg
01:23
Scores down, confidence back up for Li at The Open
nbc_golf_dj18_250718.jpg
40
‘One way to slow it': Flag helps DJ stuff approach
nbc_golf_dechambeaucomp_250718.jpg
04:47
HLs: Bryson roars back 13 strokes lower in Round 2
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_250718.jpg
03:11
Pogacar ‘super happy’ with Stage 13 time trial win
Stage13finish.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_roto_spursfuture_250718.jpg
01:48
Bet young Spurs team to go under 43.5 wins
dametime.jpg
01:46
Bet under on Trail Blazers’ win total in 2025-26
nbc_golf_robmacintv_250718.jpg
01:38
MacIntyre: Team is leaving no stone unturned
nbc_golf_theopenrd2hl_250718.jpg
10:47
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Round 2
nbc_golf_theopenharmonintv_250718.jpg
01:09
Harman discusses strong Round 2 at The Open
nbc_golf_theopeortiz18birdie_250718.jpg
24
Ortiz holes out to finish his Round 2 at The Open
nbc_golf_theopenrasmusbirdie_250718.jpg
01:10
Hojgaard birdies No. 18 with tremendous putt
nbc_golf_theopenolesendb1_250718.jpg
47
Olesen hits two out of bounds in disastrous start
nbc_golf_theopenrorybirdie4v2_250718.jpg
01:28
McIlroy displays brilliance on fourth hole
nbc_golf_theopenjtnearbirdie_250718.jpg
01:09
JT’s birdie putt somehow doesn’t fall
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_bets_v2_250717.jpg
03:37
Sexton a worthy bet against Jett at Washougal
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
09:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_facts_250717.jpg
05:51
SMX points battle could see a ‘shake up’ soon
nbc_moto_smxs3ep27_osborneintv_250717.jpg
05:01
Osborne talks Tomac’s form in MX, BETA brand
haiden_deegan_sc.jpg
17:10
Washougal preview: Deegan injury, Yamaha struggles