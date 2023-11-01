 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McDaniels needed more time with Raiders

November 1, 2023 03:20 PM
Mike Florio talks about how establishing the "Patriot Way" takes time and Josh McDaniels wasn't allotted that required amount of time to get the pieces in place during his short tenure with the Raiders.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mcdaniels_231101.jpg
6:27
McDaniels needed more time with Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bestbets_231026v2.jpg
3:04
Eagles highlight Simms’ favorite NFL Week 8 bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bengals_231026.jpg
4:14
Week 8 preview: Bengals vs. 49ers
Now Playing
Tyson_Bagent.jpg
4:11
Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_chiefsbroncos_231026.jpg
2:01
Week 8 preview: Chiefs vs. Broncos
Now Playing
nbc_simms_ravenscardinals_231026.jpg
2:17
Week 8 preview: Ravens vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brownsseahawks_231026.jpg
3:32
Week 8 preview: Browns vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jetsvsgiants_231026.jpg
4:07
Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Giants
Now Playing
nbc_simms_patsvsmiami_231026.jpg
2:41
Week 8 preview: Patriots vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_saintsvscolts_231026.jpg
2:08
Week 8 preview: Saints vs. Colts
Now Playing