nbc_pft_floriopenixjr_241126.jpg
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles should be thankful for Barkley, Roseman
nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Penix on learning under Cousins, growth in 2024

November 26, 2024 11:22 AM
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. joins Mike Florio to discuss playing alongside Kirk Cousins, the improvements in his game and what he's learned about himself in 2024.
