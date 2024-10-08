 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
nbc_pft_salehinitialreax_241008.jpg
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Watch Now

Florio: Jets' dysfunction starts with Johnson

October 8, 2024 11:04 AM
Mike Florio says that the New York Jets' dysfunction, most recently on display with the team's decision to fire Robert Saleh, starts with their owner Woody Johnson.
nbc_pft_salehrodgersangle_241008.jpg
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
nbc_pft_salehinitialreax_241008.jpg
Florio: Jets’ dysfunction starts with Johnson
nbc_pft_salehfiring_241008.jpg
Gauging fallout from Jets firing Saleh
nbc_csu_coltsatjags_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_dolphinsatpats_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_brownsatwash_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_billsattexans_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
nbc_csu_card49er_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_raiderbronco_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_packerrams_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Rams
