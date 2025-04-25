Watch Now
Browns trade down and pick DT Graham at No. 5
After trading down with the Jaguars from No. 2 to No. 5, the Cleveland Browns selected DT Mason Graham, who Mike Florio believes will be a "disruptive force" at the NFL level.
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
Mike Florio explains how DT Kenneth Grant will be able to provide the Miami Dolphins with an immediate boost on the defensive side of the ball.
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
Mike Florio reacts to the Indianapolis Colts selecting a "versatile" playmaker in TE Tyler Warren, who has the potential to make a big difference at the NFL level.
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help
Mike Florio reacts to Dallas selecting guard Tyler Booker with the No. 12 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, who will help the Cowboys close the gap on the Eagles by boosting the O-line.
49ers need DE Williams to ‘produce right away’
Mike Florio explains how DE Mykel Williams will provide the San Francisco 49ers with a major boost on defense alongside Nick Bosa, and why Williams has the potential to become a future star.
Raiders boost run game with star RB Jeanty
Mike Florio reacts to Las Vegas selecting "superstar" RB Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, who can give the Raiders a big "kick" to their run game.
Loveland becomes first TE picked in NFL draft
Mike Florio reacts to the Chicago Bears rounding out the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft with TE Colston Loveland, who will become a critical "chess piece" in their offense next season.
OT Banks Jr. slides down to Saints at No. 9
Mike Florio reacts to New Orleans selecting OT Kelvin Banks Jr., and explains the important protection Banks will provide upfront for whichever QB starts for the Saints under center.
Panthers get much-needed WR help with McMillan
Mike Florio explains how WR Tetairoa McMillan -- if he can live up to his promise -- can play a major role in helping the Carolina Panthers "become relevant" in the NFC South.
Jets prioritize O-line with tackle Membou
Mike Florio reacts to New York selecting tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft -- a player he believes will provide a major boost to the Jets' offense.