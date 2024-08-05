 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PFT Mailbag: What Stafford's deal means for Rams

August 5, 2024 01:19 PM
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to answer questions about Russell Wilson's future in the NFL, Joe Milton's pro outlook in New England and Matthew Stafford's revised deal with the Rams.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
6:20
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
2:29
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
5:39
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule
Now Playing
nbc_pft_perrrymanharbaugh_240521_(1).jpg
5:04
Could Harbaugh get punished from Stalions fiasco?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_harrison_240805.jpg
4:29
Report: Harrison Jr. jerseys still can’t be sold
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240805.jpg
19:12
PFT Mailbag: What Stafford’s deal means for Rams
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhill_240805.jpg
6:54
Inside Hill’s restructured deal with Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240802.jpg
15:49
PFT Mailbag: Why overturn Sunday Ticket verdict?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240802.jpg
19:05
Judge overturns verdict in Sunday Ticket lawsuit
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_newnflrules_240802.jpg
14:21
Key changes to NFL rulebook for 2024 season
Now Playing