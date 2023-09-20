 Skip navigation
PFT Mailbag: Pressure on Fields; Canada's job

September 20, 2023 04:12 PM
Mike Florio opens the mailbag as he dives into Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada's job security and the pressure that is mounting on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.
